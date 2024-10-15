The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

Explore’s Fat Bear Week 2024

Delaney Harrison, Reporter
October 15, 2024
Categories:
MGN
A Grizzly Bear crossing across a road.

Fat Bear Week 2024, an annual tournament celebrating brown bears preparing for hibernation, kicked off on Oct. 2. With many twists and turns, one bear was crowned victorious on Oct. 8. The winner of this year’s Fat Bear Week is number 128, Grazer. Grazer also won 2023’s Fat Bear Week.

As bears prepare to hibernate, they need to build up fat to ensure they stay warm and survive the winter. This contest is a way to bring attention to the process that bears must go through during this time of year as well as conservation efforts for the National Park.

The brown bears are live-streamed and observed in Katmai National Park, Alaska. Viewers can tune in and watch the bears hunt and forage their way throughout the week. The live broadcast can then help the viewer determine which bear they would like to vote for. This is a tournament with daily voting until the winner is crowned for whichever bear is the largest. The voting takes place throughout the day on the explore.org website.

Fat Bear Week brings awareness to the bears and the hardships the animals face when hunting for food. This tournament first started in 2014 and with every passing year participation has grown. In 2023, Fat Bear Week saw 1.4 million votes cast towards the bears in the competition.

The champion of this year’s Fat Bear Week, Grazer, had to fight her way to the top. Grazer lost one of her cubs to competitor number 32, Chunk. Grazer would then go on to win the round by roughly 40,000 votes.

2021 marked the first Fat Bear Junior tournament, another competition in which viewers can vote on the bear cubs of Katmai. This Junior tournament gives four cubs the chance to move on to the main Fat Bear Week tournament.

Grazer was first brought to Brooks River in Katmai back in 2005. When it comes to the area, Grazer is a successful hunter at night in Brooks Falls. Grazer has raised two litters of cubs; she is defensive about her babies, often fending off male bears to protect her children. Grazer’s skills as a mother and a hunter make her one of Brooks Falls’ most formidable bears.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Markéta Havlová Weber State University’s Engagement & Belonging Senator, who has actively engaged with many international students on campus.
Making Weber feel like home: The life of an international student
The decorations at the corn maze really captured the vibe of the event.
Perderte en el maíz
Marga Bajgain, Weber State University International Student from Nepal with his group of friends from Nepal in traditional clothes.
Hacer que Weber se sienta en casa: la vida de un estudiante internacional
The Signpost staff photo of Sports Editor, Collyn Cowles
Introducing The Signpost Sportscast
Quarterback Richie Munoz (10) hands the ball off to Running back Davion Godley (27).
Northern Colorado estropea el regreso a casa de los Wildcats
Quarterback Richie Munoz (10), looking for his target.
Northern Colorado spoils Wildcats’ homecoming
More in Culture
Staff photo of Culture reporter, Tenaya Hyde.
OPINIÓN: Mi experiencia como una estudiante no tradicional
A family portrait from Tenaya Hyde
OPINION: My experience as a non-trad student
People joining in on the Purple Paw Parade with their dogs.
Los perritos guían la Semana de Homecoming
People joining in on the Purple Paw Parade with their dogs.
Puppies lead the way for Homecoming Week
Students sit in Shepard Union as they take a break to eat lunch and study together.
Sacando provecho de su educación: Experiencias educativas de alto impacto
A group of students walk through Shepard Union together.
Taking advantage of your education: High-impact educational experiences
About the Contributor
Delaney Harrison
Delaney Harrison, Culture Reporter