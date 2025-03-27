The Student News Site of Weber State University

Obituary: Waldo the Wildcat, Oct. 1964 – March 25, 2025

Megan Swann, Editor
March 27, 2025
Categories:
Weber State University
Waldo will be best remembered for his action poses, which have been loved by fans for generations.

Waldo the Wildcat was a dreamer; that’s what most people loved about him. He had a goal and a vision, and we are all worse off without his kind spirit in this world. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our great mascot.

The beloved Weber State University mascot tragically died in the early hours of March 25, following a wound gained from a fight with President Brad Mortensen. While not much is currently clear about the situation, it appears that Waldo was killed in pursuit of a riot.

“Waldo had big plans. He was too ambitious for this world,” the deans of Weber State wrote in an open letter. “We will forever be cursed to ponder what might have been if Waldo had succeeded in his goals.”

Students around campus have come together to memorialize the famous wildcat. A few students from the art program are currently putting together plans to paint a large mural of Waldo on the side of the Kimball Visual Arts Center. Further memorial sites have been started near the duck pond and on the football field.

The Wildcat was known for his gravity-defying stunts around campus during events like the Homecoming pep rally and on the sidelines at football games. He was also known for scaring small children in the stands. Perhaps his most lasting legacy on this campus is a small restaurant he started from scratch: Waldo’s Cheesie Grill.

The restaurant was a passion project for Waldo. At an early age, he developed a strong interest in cooking and grilling. By the time he came to Weber State, he was engrossed with the idea of creating the world’s best grilled cheese. Throughout the following years, he worked tirelessly perfecting his recipe, and finally got the courage to open his own shop right in the heart of Shepherd Union.

“It is certainly one of the restaurants on campus,” a student who asked to remain anonymous said.

Waldo is survived by his good friends, rivals and fellow college mascots Big Blue, Swoop, Thor, Willy and Brooks. He had recently celebrated his 60th birthday.

Funeral arrangements will be held on April 1 at the Dee Events Center. In lieu of flowers, Waldo’s family has requested that guests send Wildcat Store gift cards.

