OPINION: Ego tripping at the gates of hell

Cooper Hatsis, Co-Editor
April 1, 2025
Anna Kuglar / The Signpost
Culture Co-Editor, Cooper Hatsis.

I graduated high school in May of 2021 and had plans to attend Weber State University that fall. Weber felt like a good option for me; I had already taken CE courses in high school through Weber, the university was close to home and it was affordable for me. I majored in film, a subject and industry I have always had a love for.

My first two years at Weber State felt uneventful, which was likely my own fault. In spring 2023, I earned an Associate Degree in Digital Media and felt that my time at Weber State was coming to a close. I wanted to start looking at other schools to transfer to finish out the rest of my bachelor’s. As I got closer to finding a different school, however, something felt wrong. Through organizations like The Signpost, which I joined in spring 2023, and the handful of friends I made in the film program, I decided I shouldn’t give up on Weber just yet.

This ended up being the best decision I could have made. I have had so many meaningful and life-changing experiences since getting my associate degree two years ago.

I went on two study abroad programs that were some of the most fun I have ever had in my academic career. In spring 2024, I went on a trip to Chicago with roughly 20 other students from the communication program. In Chicago, we developed social media campaigns; my group focused our work on the thrift stores in the city. This spring, I got the opportunity to travel to Austin, Texas, to attend the South by Southwest film festival, a festival I have wanted to attend for as long as I can remember. There, I got to meet with various filmmakers, industry professionals and journalists.

I joined Studio 76 in fall 2024, and no matter how hectic the work there gets, I have learned a lot about what it’s like to be on set. I have taken two producer roles in Studio 76 productions, and each brought its own set of challenges and struggles. I have gotten the chance to work on advertisements, music videos and short films.

With The Signpost, I have gotten the chance to attend the Sundance Film Festival and Fan X, interview important figures around Ogden, meet famous people such as Rainn Wilson and Nikole-Hannah Jones and, most importantly, discover a love for writing and film criticism. In my time at The Signpost, I have gone from a reporter to the culture desk editor and won an award from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Through Weber Film Society, a club of which I am vice president, I have helped bring to life Ogden’s international film festival, “HiveFest.” In 2024, the festival brought over 100 people together to celebrate films from Weber State students, local filmmakers and international filmmakers.

Despite everything I have accomplished and doubts I’ve had in my four years at Weber State, I’ve learned that good things come to those who wait.

