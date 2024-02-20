Police Blotter 02/20

Actual wild cats take the stadium

On Jan. 6, after 2 a.m. a Weber State University Police Department officer found several doors of the stadium open, and more unlocked than locked doors. Upon further investigation, the officer found several cats and raccoons on the building’s bottom floor.

Run away DUI

On the afternoon of Jan. 6, WSU officers pulled over a driver for multiple traffic infractions. The driver had an expired and suspended license. The driver also had several DUIs.

The driver fled the scene in the vehicle, leaving his license with the police. Officers made the discission to not pursue the vehicle to avoid danger to the public.

Poor Protest

On Jan. 13, WSUPD received a call from a WSU student notifying them of a planned protest against guest speaker, Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney, a transgender celebrity, spoke at a student leadership training at the Shepherd Union Building on Jan. 17.

The caller said that seven individuals would be joining him in the protest. The protest was non-violent and WSUPD said it was a “poor protest” with only four or five attendants.

Organizers of the leadership training intentionally kept the details of the event discreet to prevent adverse reactions, such as the protest, according to WSUPD.

Marked with malice

On Jan. 19, Stewart Library workers found anti-semitic markings on three books in the Jewish texts section. The library informed WSUPD of the hateful markings.

The defacement likely happened in the last six months as library staff frequently conduct shelf checks according to WSUPD

The markings included stamps of swastikas and a depiction of the anti-semitic internet meme, the Happy Merchant.

Library staff have pulled the books and are replacing them.

Vertical standstill

On the evening of Feb. 8, WSUPD was called to assist the fire department in evacuating an individual from a malfunctioning elevator in the Browning Center.

The elevator was stuck on the third floor. The firefighters and WSUPD officers were not able to open the door with the recall key.

The elevator was opened “after quite a bit of effort from the firefighters,” according to the responding WSUPD officer.

Early Valentine’s

On Feb. 10, around 11 p.m. a Weber State Police Officer came across a parked vehicle with “extremely steamed up” windows. The back seats of the vehicle were folded down and the officer saw a man and a woman sleeping in the back of the vehicle. The officer also saw removed underwear by the sleeping couple.

The officer knocked on the window, identified himself, and asked the occupants to get dressed. The officer spoke with each party individually to ensure the activities were consensual. The officer determined they were and issued a verbal warning of lewdness to the couple.