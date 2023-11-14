Police Blotter 11/14

On Oct. 25, the Weber State University Police Department responded to another instance of vandalism in the Stromberg Complex’s men’s locker room. This is the same location WSUPD found homophobic vandalism, two days prior.

A crappy thing to do

On Oct. 26, WSUPD was informed that someone had defecated on an infant changing table and smeared said feces all over the changing table. The incident was not reported and was instead immediately cleaned up by janitorial staff. No additional information is currently available regarding the identity of the vandal.

Elizabeth Hall vandalism

On Nov. 2 at around 1:30 p.m., WSUPD responded to a criminal mischief call at Elizabeth Hall. The complainant told WSUPD that graffiti had been discovered in one of the building’s women’s restrooms.

Upon investigating the restroom, officers eventually identified a small piece of graffiti scrawled in marker on the wall inside one of the stalls.

The phrase “We deserve better than this” was written above a drawing of a capital “A” in the center of a roughly-drawn circle.

Damaged property

On Nov. 3, just after 10 a.m., WSUPD responded to a damaged property call from WSU’s Davis campus. The call reported that a disability button box, meant to open a set of doors, was damaged.

While reviewing security footage, WSUPD observed an individual kicking the button in what appeared to be an intentionally-forceful manner.

WSU NUAMES high school administration was able to positively identify the individual seen in the security footage as a NUAMES high school student. The student was disciplined by the school’s administration accordingly.

Out on the hunt

On Nov. 4 at around 2:30 p.m., WSUPD officers noticed a white truck parked in the W3 parking lot that had a hunting bow propped up against the side of it.

The officers pulled up behind the truck and informed the owner of the vehicle that hunting is not allowed on campus grounds.

The man showed officers the legal hunting boundaries on his phone and explained that he intended to hike up the mountain.