Police Blotter 11/21

Elevator trouble

On Nov. 9, just after noon, the Weber State University Police Department dispatched an officer to the Shepherd Union building on reports that someone had become trapped inside the northwest elevator. Upon arrival, the responding officer was able to make contact with the individual stuck inside the elevator.

With the help of the fire department, WSUPD was able to eventually open the door and rescue the stuck individual. According to the WSUPD case report, the individual inside the elevator remained in good spirits throughout the ordeal.

WSU Facilities immediately closed off access to the elevators, put up signs, and contacted the elevator company. A repairman was promptly sent out to campus to repair the elevator.

A callous dare

On Nov. 12, just after 11 p.m., WSUPD officers were dispatched to a Wildcat Village dorm on a reported suicide threat. The complainant had reached out to WSUPD to advise them that a WSU student living in the dorm had sent out a Snapchat message that insinuated they were suicidal.

After arriving at the subject’s dorm, officers were able to speak with the individual about their concerning Snapchat message. Through further investigation, it was discovered that the student who sent out the Snapchat message was not suicidal and instead only did so to fulfill a dare given to him by an unnamed fraternity.

According to WSUPD, the name of the specific fraternity that dared the student is unknown. However, it can be assumed to a reasonable degree the fraternity is likely a WSU fraternity.

WSUPD maintained that they do not know which fraternity it could be.

Illegal parking at University Village

On Nov. 11, while on regular patrol at University Village, a WSUPD officer had three separate encounters with vehicles parked illegally in handicap-accessible parking stalls. Orange advisory slips were placed on the offending vehicles that warned the owners that repeating this transgression would result in a citation.

The next night, Nov. 12, a WSUPD officer observed two vehicles parked in handicap-accessible stalls without handicap permits. Orange advisory slips were once again placed on the vehicles.

WSUPD has stated that this sort of behavior is not acceptable and they plan to cite any vehicles that are illegally parked in handicap stalls in the future.