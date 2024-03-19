The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

Police Blotter 03/19

Gretel Monjar, Asst. Section Editor
March 19, 2024
A+photo+of+the+blue+and+red+lights+on+top+of+a+police+patrol+car.
MGN
A photo of the blue and red lights on top of a police patrol car.

Seeking dry shelter
On Feb. 19, President’s Day, the Weber State University Police Department received a call that a homeless man was in the Browning Center. WSUPD found the man in the building and informed him that the building was closed for the holiday.

The man had entered the building through a northeast door that was unlocked for theater students to attend a rehearsal. The man had entered the building to escape the rain and use the restroom.

WSUPD directed the man to the Lantern House. The officer helped the man get onto a bus. The officer spoke with the bus driver and the driver said he would help the man get safely to Lantern House.

Discriminatory graffitti
On Feb. 21 WSUPD was informed of anti-LGBTQ and anti-Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints etching on bathroom stalls in the Browning Center. The etchings were found in two separate men’s bathrooms.

Custodial staff found the etchings under a paper sign that were removed from the stalls. Because the etchings were covered, WSUPD does not have a time frame for when the vandalism occurred or a suspect.

Long alarm
On Feb. 22 at about 12:30 a.m. WSUPD was called to Wildcat Village Building 1 after a car alarm had been going off for roughly one hour. WSUPD was able to locate the registered owner of the vehicle and the alarm was turned off.

Erratic visitor
On the afternoon of Feb. 23, a man entered the Public Safety Building, talking to himself and continually looking around him. He approached the WSUPD service window where a dispatch clerk was sitting and yelled, “48.” He then grabbed his groin area with his right hand and moved it back and forth for several seconds.

The man then left the building moving north. He jaywalked across Harrison Boulevard. WSUPD officers were alerted and searched the surrounding neighborhood for 20 minutes but were unable to locate the man.

Smoke alarm in Union
On Feb. 27, just before 10 a.m., a WSUPD officer responded to a fire alarm at the Shepherd Union Building. The building had been evacuated.

It was determined that an elevator motor had leaked oil and had created smoke in the room causing the alarm to activate.

After the alarm panel was reset, occupants were allowed back into the building. No further actions were taken.

Marijuana charges avoided through honesty
On March 1 WSUPD was dispatched to Wildcat Village due to a very strong smell of marijuana. The responsible residents spoke with WSUPD and were honest about their use. No charges were made due to the honesty of the students. WSUPD collected the drugs into evidence for deconstruction.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Blaise Threatt (0) pushing past Montana State during the Big Sky tournament.
NOT CLICKBAIT - I actually like watching basketball
Nanabah Kadenhii of Indigenous Enterprise performing a Hoop Dance on March 15.
Celebrating Indigenous culture through the arts
Louis Jordan after attempting a shot against Montana State.
Weber State pierde el torneo de Big Sky
Bradee Dall showing kids optical illusions and explaining how the brain sees things at the neuroscience event in March 2022.
El programa de neurociencia de WSU presenta el Brain Awareness Week
Nanabah Kadenhii of Indigenous Enterprise performing a Hoop Dance on March 15.
Celebrando la cultura indígena a través de las artes
Bradee Dall showing kids optical illusions and explaining how the brain sees things at the neuroscience event in March 2022.
WSU Neuroscience Program hosts Brain Awareness Week
More in News
Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC.
The clock’s ticking on TikTok
President Biden announced The Challenge to Save Lives from Overdose
News Quiz 3/14
Students in the Stewart Library. Photo taken April 19, 2023.
Low funds and new bills: Weber State town hall
An illustration of Geraldine Jerrie Mock, was the first woman to fly solo around the world.
Empoderamiento en feminidad: una vista de la interseccionalidad de la historia de la mujer
A poster covered in red-painted handprints of students, hangs in the hallway between Shepard Union and Student Service, to bring awareness of MMIW in Utah and the Weber State campus.
Bringing Attention to Missing or Murdered Indigenous People
The womens center offers a safe enviorment for women to socialize and study. (AJ Handley/The Signpost)
Empowerment in Womanhood: A Look into Intersectionality in Women’s History
More in Police/Crime
A photo of the blue and red lights on top of a police patrol car.
Police Blotter 02/20
Police Blotter 11/30
Police Blotter 11/30
A photo of the blue and red lights on top of a police patrol car.
Police Blotter 11/21
Police Blotter 11/14
Police Blotter 11/14
Red and blue police lights on top of a police patrol car.
Police Blotter 10/31
Police Blotter 10/24
Police Blotter 10/24
About the Contributor
Gretel Monjar, Asst. News Editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *