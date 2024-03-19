Police Blotter 03/19

Seeking dry shelter

On Feb. 19, President’s Day, the Weber State University Police Department received a call that a homeless man was in the Browning Center. WSUPD found the man in the building and informed him that the building was closed for the holiday.

The man had entered the building through a northeast door that was unlocked for theater students to attend a rehearsal. The man had entered the building to escape the rain and use the restroom.

WSUPD directed the man to the Lantern House. The officer helped the man get onto a bus. The officer spoke with the bus driver and the driver said he would help the man get safely to Lantern House.

Discriminatory graffitti

On Feb. 21 WSUPD was informed of anti-LGBTQ and anti-Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints etching on bathroom stalls in the Browning Center. The etchings were found in two separate men’s bathrooms.

Custodial staff found the etchings under a paper sign that were removed from the stalls. Because the etchings were covered, WSUPD does not have a time frame for when the vandalism occurred or a suspect.

Long alarm

On Feb. 22 at about 12:30 a.m. WSUPD was called to Wildcat Village Building 1 after a car alarm had been going off for roughly one hour. WSUPD was able to locate the registered owner of the vehicle and the alarm was turned off.

Erratic visitor

On the afternoon of Feb. 23, a man entered the Public Safety Building, talking to himself and continually looking around him. He approached the WSUPD service window where a dispatch clerk was sitting and yelled, “48.” He then grabbed his groin area with his right hand and moved it back and forth for several seconds.

The man then left the building moving north. He jaywalked across Harrison Boulevard. WSUPD officers were alerted and searched the surrounding neighborhood for 20 minutes but were unable to locate the man.

Smoke alarm in Union

On Feb. 27, just before 10 a.m., a WSUPD officer responded to a fire alarm at the Shepherd Union Building. The building had been evacuated.

It was determined that an elevator motor had leaked oil and had created smoke in the room causing the alarm to activate.

After the alarm panel was reset, occupants were allowed back into the building. No further actions were taken.

Marijuana charges avoided through honesty

On March 1 WSUPD was dispatched to Wildcat Village due to a very strong smell of marijuana. The responsible residents spoke with WSUPD and were honest about their use. No charges were made due to the honesty of the students. WSUPD collected the drugs into evidence for deconstruction.