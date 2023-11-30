Police Blotter 11/30

Suspicious following

On Nov. 13, just after 1:40 p.m., the Weber State University Police Department received a call about a suspicious person. A man had followed someone off the OGX into the Shepherd Union Building and removed a piece of lint from their shoulder. Concerned, they called WSUPD and reported the events.

After interviewing all parties, WSUPD didn’t see a threat but gave the concerned individual additional safety information.

Traffic incident

On the evening of Nov. 15, after assisting with a traffic incident outside building D3, on the Davis WSU campus, a WSUPD officer found one driver involved had three previous warrants. The driver was taken to the Davis County Jail. Their vehicle was impounded.

The standing warrants were for driving without a license, driving without a valid license, and driving without insurance. The individual had a fine bail amount of $765.

Hit-and-run?

WSUPD responded to a 2 p.m. call about an alleged hit-and-run on Nov. 15. At the scene, WSUPD saw that the caller’s vehicle had a bent license plate with no other damage. The rear plate was bent up on the bottom corner. It was determined the damage was likely caused by a car wash and not another vehicle.

Cakegate

On Nov. 15, just after 12:30 a.m., a call to WSUPD was made to alert officers that a cake, baked in a Wildcat Village 2 shared kitchen, was iced with frosting that contained beer.

The caller was friends with the boozy baker and wanted to remain anonymous to keep their friendship on good terms. The incident was handled by WSU Housing.