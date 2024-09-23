Police Blotter 9/23 (450)

Senseless assault

On May 21, the Weber State University police department received a report of a fight occurring. A girl was assaulted at the Ben Lomond High School graduation.

She was allegedly targeted due to being pregnant. The attack was said to be an act of revenge, as it was believed the perpetrators wanted to get even due to past involvement.

Suspects were identified and charged with enhanced assault charges.

Campus suicide

On June 11, an employee was fired in the Hurst Center. The employee claimed they wanted to leave the area and return later to retrieve their personal items.

A short time later, the individual died by suicide.

Impaired suspect

On July 13, WSU police observed and stopped a male suspect in an area of alleged assault for multiple law violations. After investigating, the male was charged with intoxication due to impairment and being a danger to others. The suspect was released on citation.

Returned reckless driver

On July 20, a Weber State officer attempted to locate a reckless driver passing in front of campus. The driving pattern was consistent with impairment. The officer stopped the driver, who was found to be under the influence. The driver was booked into the Weber County jail.

Red Flag report

On July 29, WSU police were made aware of an anonymous report in the Red Flag reporting system. It reported that an individual was using social media to lure and show explicit content to minors.

The investigation was forwarded to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program for further investigation. The suspect was found to already be banned from all WSU properties due to previous incidents.

Drug arrest

On Aug. 13, WSU officers did a premises check at an Ogden property. A person of interest was found acting as though they were under the influence of drugs.

The suspect had a warrant from Ogden Police Department for trespassing. The suspect was later booked into the Weber County Jail.

Officers found that the suspect had a meth pipe with a small trace of meth inside.

Suspicious individual

On Aug. 13, a suspicious person was spotted in the Stewart Library. A male individual asked to use the phone, and when he was told no he started yelling and slamming the doors.

The suspect was described as 6 feet tall and wearing all black. He was last seen headed towards the bell tower but was not able to be located.

Telephone threats

On Aug. 25, WSU police officers responded to a call about telephone harassment at the Wildcat Village. A student had received a call telling him to “kill himself.” Verbal and written statements were taken while the officers made a safety plan with the student.