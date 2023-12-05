News Quiz 12/05

1. Which streaming service is laying off 17% of its workforce?

A. Pandora

B. Netflix

C. Spotify

D. Hulu

2. Which U.S. representative was expelled from Congress last week?

A. George Santos

B. Burgess Owens

C. Mike Johnson

D. Katherine Clark

3. What is the name of the airline bringing back passenger flights to the Ogden-Hinckley airport?

A. United Airways

B. Breeze Airways

C. Delta Airlines

S. Western Air

4. A new contagious respiratory illness is affecting which kind of household pet?

A. Parakeets

B. Cats

C. Bunnies

D. Dogs

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is C, Spotify. According to AP News, the major music streaming service has laid off 17% of its workforce, or about 1,500 people, in the company’s third set of layoffs in the year. This is the biggest set of layoffs this year after a 6% total layoff in January and a 2% total layoff in June. The company has allegedly lost about $500 million between January and September.

2. The answer is A, George Santos. According to The Standard, the United States House of Representatives voted to expel Rep. Santos in a 311–114 vote on Dec. 1. The Senator is currently under investigation for multiple charges, including misuse of campaign funds, and has been caught in numerous lies about his personal history.

3. The answer is B, Breeze Airways. According to The Standard, the budget-friendly airline that already serves Provo, will be making its way to the Ogden-Hinckley airport. This comes after the Ogden City Council voted to give the airline a $250,000 incentive to come to the airport in a 4–2 vote. The airline will provide flights from Ogden to John Wayne County Airport in Orange County, California, four times a week.

4. The answer is D, Dogs. According to NBC News, there is a respiratory illness hitting dogs nationwide. Veterinarians and scientists still aren’t positive what is causing this outbreak, how widespread it is, or how many dogs have died from this mysterious illness.