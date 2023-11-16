News Quiz 11/16

Questions:

1. On Nov. 14, the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers. What is the name of the former Weber State University basketball player who played for the Trail Blazers from 2012 to 2023?

a. Donovan Mitchell

b. Damian Lillard

c. Karl Malone

d. Rashid Shaheed

2. What is the name of the newly-picked Utah House Speaker?

a. Kirk Cullimore

b. Mike Lee

c. Brad Wilson

d. Mike Schultz

3. What toddler-friendly snack faced a recall after at least 22 toddlers were found to have lead poisoning?

a. Fruit puree pouches

b. Cereal

c. Yogurt sticks

d. Chicken Nuggets

4. A movie about which historical figure will be coming out on Nov. 22?

a. Julius Caesar

b. Winston Churchill

c. Napoleon Bonaparte

d. Attila the Hun

Answers:

1. The answer is B, Damian Lillard. According to KSL, on Nov. 14, the Utah Jazz beat the Trail Blazers 115–99 in the Delta Center. This is the first season since 2011 that the Trail Blazers have played without the former Weber State basketball superstar, who was moved to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this year.

2. The answer is D, Mike Schultz. According to the Deseret News, Schultz, who was previously House Majority Leader, was voted by the Utah House Republicans to replace Rep. Brad Wilson as House Speaker.

3. The answer is A, Fruit puree pouches. According to AP News, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recall of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Pouches after 22 cases of children aged 1-3 in 14 states were diagnosed with lead poisoning, possibly related to the consumption of the pouches.

4. The answer is C, Napoleon Bonaparte. According to Variety, the partially-fictional biopic will focus on the military and political career of Napoleon Bonaparte and will follow the French emperor’s rise and fall.