News Quiz 11/09

QUESTIONS:

1. Which Utah representative was elected to House GOP Leadership?

A. Burgess Owen

B. Mitt Romney

C. John Curtis

D. Blake Moore

2. Who are the two candidates left in Ogden’s Mayoral Race?

A. Taylor Knuth and Ben Nadolski

B. Ben Knuth and Taylor Nadolski

C. Mike Caldwell and Taylor Knuth

D. Ben Nadolski and Mike Caldwell

3. What is the name of the “The Hunger Games” prequel coming out on Nov. 17?

A. The Hunger Games: Sparrow

B. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

C. The Hunger Games: The First Games

D. The Hunger Games: Call of the Mockingjay

4. The FDA recently approved a new drug called Zepbound for weight-loss purposes. What was the drug originally used to treat?

A. Acne

B. Epilepsy

C. Multiple Sclerosis

D. Diabetes

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is D, Blake Moore. According to KSL, Moore is now the vice chairman, the seventh-highest position in the House of Representatives. He was voted into this position on Nov. 8 after Mike Johnson was promoted to Speaker of the House.

2. The answer is A, Taylor Knuth and Ben Nadolski. According to Fox13, the election, which originally had seven candidates, is now down to Knuth and Nadolski.

3. The answer is B, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. According to People, the fourth movie in the “The Hunger Games” series will come out on Nov. 17 and takes place before the events of the original movies and book series.

4. The answer is D, Diabetes. According to KSL, the FDA approved Eli Lilly’s drug, similar to the popular weight loss and diabetes drug Mounjaro, on Nov. 8 to help users lose about a quarter of their weight, or about 60 pounds.