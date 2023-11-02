News Quiz 11/02

1. Matthew Perry, star of which popular ’90s sitcom, died this weekend after an apparent drowning incident in his home?

A. Seinfeld

B. Friends

C. Freaks and Geeks

D. Boy Meets World

2. Which former U.S. vice president has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race?

A. Dick Cheney

B. Joe Biden

C. Al Gore

D. Mike Pence

3. Which album did Taylor re-release on Oct. 27 as part of her “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings?

A. Speak Now

B. Lover

C. 1989

D. Reputation

4. What is Salt Lake City calling their new park space that will surround much of Downtown SLC?

A. Green Loop

B. The Greenery

C. EcoBloc

D. Environmental Square

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is B, “Friends.” According to People, the “Friends” star died in an apparent drowning incident in his California home on Oct. 28 at the age of 54. Though the medical examiner is still looking into his death, first responders were called to the scene concerning a cardiac arrest.

2. The answer is D, Mike Pence. According to Deseret News, former United States Vice President Mike Pence, announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on Oct. 29. Pence was vice president under 45th U.S. president Donald Trump. Currently, republican candidates include: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy.

3. The answer is C, 1989. According to BBC, Swift re-released her fifth studio album as part of a series of re-recordings she dubs “Taylor’s Version.” This is the fourth album Swift has re-recorded, and she still has two more to go.

4. The answer is A, The Green Loop. According to KSL, Salt Lake City unveiled the first design concept images for the Green Loop which will be between 500 E and 500 W and 900 S and North Temple. The first pop-up for this plan occurred earlier this year and the city plans to begin this project in May of 2024.