News Quiz 10/12

Brisa Odenthal, Section Editor
October 12, 2023
Editors note: The featured image has been changed from an Israel flag to a photo of Skittles to represent the Skittles ban

QUESTIONS:
1. On what day did Israel formally declare war against Islamist militant group Hamas?
A. Oct. 7
B. Oct. 8
C. Oct. 9
D. Oct. 10

2. Which U.S. politician was just announced as facing 10 felony charges?
A. Donald Trump
B. George Santos
C. Mitt Romney
D. Mitch McConnell

3. The California ban of four chemicals found in food was nicknamed what?
A. The Skittles Ban
B. The Doritos Ban
C. The Hawaiian Punch Ban
D. The Oreo Ban

4. What social media app did the state of Utah sue over concerns for children and consumer protection laws?
A. Instagram
B. Snapchat
C. TikTok
D. BeReal

ANSWERS:
1. The answer is B, Oct. 8. According to The Washington Post, Israel officially declared war against Palestine on Oct. 8 after an attack by Palestinian Hamas militants. Israel followed with an attack by Gaza.

2. The answer is B, George Santos. According to NPR, New York Congressman George Santos, who has been in the news regularly for being caught in lies about his life, is facing 10 felony charges, including conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements and identity theft. These charges are in addition to the 13 charges Santos was indicted for in May.

3. The answer is A, The Skittles Ban. According to KSL, the state of California banned four chemicals, most notably Red No. 3, which is found in Skittles, for potential health risks. This ban will begin in 2027 and will include foods like candy corn, Peeps and Little Debbie Snack Cakes.

4. The answer is C, TikTok. According to the Standard-Examiner, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that the state of Utah is suing TikTok in order to promote child safety and to protect user privacy, in a 60-page complaint.
