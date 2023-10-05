The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost

News Quiz 10/05

Brisa Odenthal, Section Editor
October 5, 2023
Taylor+Swift+and+Travis+Kelse+are+rumored+to+be+dating+after+Swift+attended+his+recent+games.
MGN
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelse are rumored to be dating after Swift attended his recent games.

QUESTIONS:
1. The Speaker of the House was voted out of the position this week. What is his name?
A. Mitt Romney
B. Kevin McCarthy
C. Matt Gaetz
D. George Santos

2. What major international city is facing a bedbug infestation?
A. Paris, France
B. London, England
C. Sydney, Australia
D. Tokyo, Japan

3. Famous singer Taylor Swift sparked dating rumors last weekend after going to another game with Travis Kelse, a player of which team?
A. Las Vegas Raiders
B. Denver Broncos
C. Minnesota Vikings
D. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Which A-list actor posted a warning against AI advertisements after finding a simulated version of himself promoting a dental plan?
A. Tom Hanks
B. Robert Downey Jr.
C. George Clooney
D. Will Smith

ANSWERS:
1. The answer is B, Kevin McCarthy. According to CNN, in a historic first-ever event, McCarthy was voted out of the position on Oct. 3 in a 216-210 vote.

2. The answer is A, Paris, France. According to KSL, Paris has been dealing with an infestation of bedbugs in hotels, on public transport and in other public settings. Because of this, many Parisian officials are concerned about the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

3. The answer is D, the Kansas City Chiefs. According to The Associated Press, Taylor Swift came to watch the Chiefs, and her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelse, play against the Mets this week in New York on Oct. 1. This is the second time Swift has made the news for attending a Chiefs game.

4. The answer is A, Tom Hanks. According to KSL, Hanks posted to instagram warning about a video going around with his likeness advertising a dental plan. Hanks spoke against AI and the use of an actor’s likeness without their consent. This issue is a big part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Dried up boat docks at Antelope Island State Park.
La demanda legal contra Utah sobre el Great Salt Lake
Woven bracelets laid out across a vendors booth.
El Mercadito: Little market, big impact
A Student Support Services (SSS) tutor, Karuna Leyva, shows excitment to her tutee for correctly completing a math problem during their virtual appointment.
Achieve academic improvement through tutoring
David Rhone setting up his booth in Shepard Union for the El Mercadito.
Un pequeño mercado con un gran impacto
Winston Reid (6), was named Big Sky Player of the Week.
Winston Reid named Defensive Player of the Week
A Student Support Services tutor, Karuna Leyva, shows excitment to her tutee for correctly completing a math problem during their virtual appointment.
Lograr mejoras académicas con tutorías
More in News
Dried up boat docks at Antelope Island State Park.
Utah sued over Great Salt Lake
A screen grab of a Weber State Portal, Featured screen, showing the Code Purple section.
Upcoming emergency test alert
Police Blotter 10/03
Police Blotter 10/03
Tim Howard discusses growing up with neurodiversity.
Weber’s 25th Annual Diversity Conference: Neurodiversity
A photo of 2023 mayoral candidate, Taylor Knuth.
An inside look at Nadolski and Knuth: Ogden’s mayoral race
Ben Nadolski explains his position on current issues.
Un vistazo a Nadolski y Knuth: la carrera por la alcaldía de Ogden
About the Contributor
Brisa Odenthal, News editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *