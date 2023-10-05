News Quiz 10/05

QUESTIONS:

1. The Speaker of the House was voted out of the position this week. What is his name?

A. Mitt Romney

B. Kevin McCarthy

C. Matt Gaetz

D. George Santos

2. What major international city is facing a bedbug infestation?

A. Paris, France

B. London, England

C. Sydney, Australia

D. Tokyo, Japan

3. Famous singer Taylor Swift sparked dating rumors last weekend after going to another game with Travis Kelse, a player of which team?

A. Las Vegas Raiders

B. Denver Broncos

C. Minnesota Vikings

D. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Which A-list actor posted a warning against AI advertisements after finding a simulated version of himself promoting a dental plan?

A. Tom Hanks

B. Robert Downey Jr.

C. George Clooney

D. Will Smith

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is B, Kevin McCarthy. According to CNN, in a historic first-ever event, McCarthy was voted out of the position on Oct. 3 in a 216-210 vote.

2. The answer is A, Paris, France. According to KSL, Paris has been dealing with an infestation of bedbugs in hotels, on public transport and in other public settings. Because of this, many Parisian officials are concerned about the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

3. The answer is D, the Kansas City Chiefs. According to The Associated Press, Taylor Swift came to watch the Chiefs, and her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelse, play against the Mets this week in New York on Oct. 1. This is the second time Swift has made the news for attending a Chiefs game.

4. The answer is A, Tom Hanks. According to KSL, Hanks posted to instagram warning about a video going around with his likeness advertising a dental plan. Hanks spoke against AI and the use of an actor’s likeness without their consent. This issue is a big part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.