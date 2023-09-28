The Student News Site of Weber State University

Advertisement

New Quiz 9/28

Brisa Odenthal, Section Editor
September 28, 2023
MGN

1. In which Utah county did NASA land the first ever space-collected asteroid sample?
A. Washington
B. Box Elder
C. Tooele
D. Utah

2. Which festival was held in Ogden on Sept. 22 and 23?
A. Harvest Moon Festival
B. Greek Food Festival
C. The Lantern Festival
D. Sundance Film Festival

3. What sport have U.S. senators picked up weekly to help bipartisanship?
A. Pickleball
B. Tennis
C. Bocce Ball
D. Shuffleboard

4. Which Utah city’s mayor was allegedly slapped after a city council meeting?
A. Provo
B. Salt Lake City
C. Orem
D. Logan

ANSWERS
1. The answer is C, Tooele. According to KSL, NASA successfully landed the first-ever in-space asteroid sample collection on Sept. 24. The sample capsule, which began its journey to the Bennu asteroid seven years ago, landed in the Dugway Proving Ground in Dugway, which is in Tooele County.

2. The answer is B, Greek Food Festival. According to The Standard Examiner, the Greek Food Festival took place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Ogden on Sept. 22 and 23.

3. The answer is A, Pickleball. According to NPR, Senators have been playing pickleball weekly in order to create a bonding experience between the parties.

4. The answer is C, Orem. According to KSL, a woman from Orem named Linnea Geraldine Pugmire allegedly slapped mayor David Young, outside of Orem City hall after a council meeting. The event took place after the mayor allegedly disparaged the woman’s mother, a Provo journalist.
About the Contributor
Brisa Odenthal, News editor

