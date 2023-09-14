Police Blotter 8/28 – 9/6

A common mistake

On Aug. 28, between noon and 1 p.m., WSUPD officers on patrol made five separate traffic stops for the same infraction.

Five different drivers were observed by WSUPD entering the OGX lane from Edvalson and Dixon traveling west before turning right and exiting onto Harrison Boulevard. Those who are driving on campus are advised to be mindful of their surroundings and cognisant of the newly installed OGX lanes.

You can run, but you won’t get far…

On Sept. 1, WSUPD officers working security for the Foam Bash event made contact with an individual who appeared to have an open alcoholic bottled beverage in his hand.

At around 10:30 p.m., the WSUPD officers attempted to make contact with the suspect. The suspect proved to be non-compliant as he fled from the officers on foot. During the pursuit, the suspect broke the bottle before being apprehended by the officers. The suspect, who was found to be underage, was cited and removed from campus grounds.

Young and reckless

Just before 8:30 p.m. on the night of Sept. 5, WSUPD was informed by a phone call of a reckless driving incident. The complainant gave WSUPD officers a picture of two individuals sitting on the windows of a moving vehicle.

Officers looked over security footage from the time of the incident and observed multiple individuals hanging out of the window and sunroof of a vehicle driving recklessly through the campus parking lots.

WSUPD has since been able to identify the individuals, who are juveniles and are taking the proper steps to make sure this reckless behavior doesn’t continue.

A false sense of confidence

Minutes before midnight on the night of Sept. 7, a WSUPD officer on patrol stopped a car for a non-functioning brake light. After initiating the traffic stop and exchanging the necessary documents with the driver, the responding officer detected the smell of illicit substances coming from the car. After gaining consent to search the vehicle, the officer found THC cartridges and both opened and unopened cans of alcohol. Those in the vehicle were given a warning and cited.

A busy man

On Sept. 7, just after 3 p.m., WSUPD was dispatched to the Browning Center after employees had reported a man who had wandered into the building and sat down, seemingly confused. The man, who had just gotten off the OGX, thought that he was at the hospital.

Upon arrival and after identifying the man, officers found that he had three felony warrants out for his arrest. The officers enforced the warrants and transported him to Weber County Jail where he was booked. The man had a warrant for his arrest in Weber County for the possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for his arrest in Salt Lake County for the theft of a vehicle and warrant for his arrest in Davis County for Robbery.

What a terrible thing to do

On the morning of Sept. 8 at around 10 a.m., WSUPD responded to reports of a suspicious male located in a gazebo behind the Hurst Center. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a half-naked man in the gazebo. Multiple witnesses told the officers that the suspect was lying on the floor of the gazebo pleasuring himself. Upon searching his person, the officers also found a glass pipe.

The man was promptly booked into Weber County Jail on charges of lewdness and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to being permanently banned from all WSU property.