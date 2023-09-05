Police+Blotter

The one that got away…

On Aug. 15, just before 7 p.m., Weber State University police received a report of an aggressive dog outside the Kimball Visual Arts Center. A complainant reported to police that a brown-and-white pitbull mix had barked at her and repeatedly ran into traffic. The responding officer was able to locate the dog’s owner inside the Kimball building. The owner explained that the dog was a service animal and had escaped from its leash. The owner was reminded to stay vigilant about the whereabouts of their dog and to make sure the dog remained leashed.

UAP (Unidentified Automobile, Parked)

On Aug. 19, a WSUPD officer took notice of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Dee Events Center. The gray/silver Dodge Stratus, according to WSUPD reports, had scratches and abrasions on nearly every visible surface of the vehicle. Additionally, the car had no bumpers, a taped-over window and had either a catalytic convertor or muffler sitting in the back seat. Contact was attempted, but not established, with a suspected owner who was listed on the registration. The vehicle seemingly wasn’t reported stolen and hadn’t been part of any prior involvement with the law and was left in the parking lot.

The man with multiple identities

At around noon on Aug. 21, a stop was initiated by WSUPD patrol when a driver had failed to yield before entering a roundabout. During the stop, the responding officer asked the driver for their license and registration. While retrieving the requested identification, the driver dropped two fake driver’s licenses on the ground. The officer confiscated the fake licenses and gave the driver a citation for driving on a denied license.

Faulty railing

On Aug. 21, WSUPD was informed by the campus lock shop that there was a loose railing in the area of the Bell Tower Plaza. The loose railing, located on the south staircase connecting the upper portion of the Bell Tower Plaza to the lower portion, was identified and marked with caution tape to deter people from using it. Investigation revealed the railing was loose as a result of a structural issue and not intentional damage.

Someone was here…

At around 9 p.m. on Aug. 22, a WSUPD officer on patrol at the Monroe building discovered a set of doors that had been propped open with a door stopper. The building was meant to be locked up and unoccupied, prompting the officer to go inside and investigate. Upon entering through the unsecured doors, the officer couldn’t find anything or anyone out of place. After making sure no one was inside the building, the officer secured the building and left.