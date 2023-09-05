The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost

Police Blotter

Sky Mundell, Asst. News Editor
September 5, 2023
Police+Blotter
MGN

The one that got away…

On Aug. 15, just before 7 p.m., Weber State University police received a report of an aggressive dog outside the Kimball Visual Arts Center. A complainant reported to police that a brown-and-white pitbull mix had barked at her and repeatedly ran into traffic. The responding officer was able to locate the dog’s owner inside the Kimball building. The owner explained that the dog was a service animal and had escaped from its leash. The owner was reminded to stay vigilant about the whereabouts of their dog and to make sure the dog remained leashed.

UAP (Unidentified Automobile, Parked)

On Aug. 19, a WSUPD officer took notice of a suspicious vehicle parked at the Dee Events Center. The gray/silver Dodge Stratus, according to WSUPD reports, had scratches and abrasions on nearly every visible surface of the vehicle. Additionally, the car had no bumpers, a taped-over window and had either a catalytic convertor or muffler sitting in the back seat. Contact was attempted, but not established, with a suspected owner who was listed on the registration. The vehicle seemingly wasn’t reported stolen and hadn’t been part of any prior involvement with the law and was left in the parking lot.

The man with multiple identities

At around noon on Aug. 21, a stop was initiated by WSUPD patrol when a driver had failed to yield before entering a roundabout. During the stop, the responding officer asked the driver for their license and registration. While retrieving the requested identification, the driver dropped two fake driver’s licenses on the ground. The officer confiscated the fake licenses and gave the driver a citation for driving on a denied license.

Faulty railing

On Aug. 21, WSUPD was informed by the campus lock shop that there was a loose railing in the area of the Bell Tower Plaza. The loose railing, located on the south staircase connecting the upper portion of the Bell Tower Plaza to the lower portion, was identified and marked with caution tape to deter people from using it. Investigation revealed the railing was loose as a result of a structural issue and not intentional damage.

Someone was here…

At around 9 p.m. on Aug. 22, a WSUPD officer on patrol at the Monroe building discovered a set of doors that had been propped open with a door stopper. The building was meant to be locked up and unoccupied, prompting the officer to go inside and investigate. Upon entering through the unsecured doors, the officer couldn’t find anything or anyone out of place. After making sure no one was inside the building, the officer secured the building and left.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
The Ogden Clinic sign outside the building.
OPINION: Ogden Clinic from the eyes of an international student
Waldo chews The Signposts newspaper. (Norlito Ranchez - The Signpost)
WSU through the looking glass
The 626 Marketplace storefront located in the Shepherd Union building.
The very hungry Wildcat
Posters in the Shepard Union building calling out the inequality on campus.
El centro cultural negro genera conversación en el campus
Sign in Shepard Union stating, What will [it] take for black students [to] have true equity on this.
Black cultural center sparks campus conversation
The main Banquet Hall inside of the Lindquist Alumni Center.
Entering and then breaking
More in News
Opa! It’s Greek Recruitment Week!
Opa! It’s Greek Recruitment Week!
Pronoun pins set out for students to take.
Recursos renovados: LGBT Resource and Women’s Centers
A photo of the inside of a pool. The Weber State pool is located inside of the C. William Stromberg Complex/Reed K. Swenson Building.
Work out at Weber
The front desk of the Womens Center and the LGBT Resource Center.
Renewed resources: LGBT Resource and Women’s Centers
A duck pond do-over
Red and blue police lights on top of a police patrol car.
Police blotter - summer 2023 edition
About the Contributor
Sky Mundell, Asst. news editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *