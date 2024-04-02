The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

OPINION: A spectacular start to the MLB season

Collyn Cowles, Sports Editor
April 2, 2024
Miami+Marlins+center+fielder+Jazz+Chisholm+Jr.+%282%29+makes+a+catch+in+the+outfield+for+an+out+during+the+seventh+inning+of+an+MLB+game+on+opening+day+against+the+Pittsburgh+Pirates+at+Loan+Depot+Park+in+Miami%2C+Florida%2C+on+Thursday%2C+March+28%2C+2024.
Gallery3 Photos
Tribune News Service
Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) makes a catch in the outfield for an out during the seventh inning of an MLB game on opening day against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Loan Depot Park in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

On March 28 it was Opening Day in Major League Baseball, a day that always carries a special aura, signaling the beginning of a new chapter filled with hope, excitement and endless possibilities. And true to its reputation, the opening games of the 2024 MLB season delivered a thrilling spectacle that left fans breathless and eager for more.

From historic offensive explosions to nail-biting comebacks, the season opener showcased it all. One of the standout moments came courtesy of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who unleashed a relentless onslaught against the Colorado Rockies.

In a single inning, the D-backs etched their names into the annals of baseball history, scoring a staggering 14 runs — the most ever recorded in a single inning on Opening Day in the Modern Era. Arizona’s offensive barrage showcased the explosive potential of this season’s lineup.

Meanwhile, in a showdown between perennial contenders, the New York Yankees staged a remarkable comeback against the Houston Astros. Despite an early deficit, the Yankees rallied behind their resilience and determination, clawing their way back to secure a thrilling 5–4 victory.

Juan Soto, making his highly anticipated debut in the Yankee pinstripes, delivered a clutch RBI single and showcased his defensive skill with a game-saving throw to home plate in the ninth inning, sealing the Yankees’ largest Opening Day comeback win since 1950.

The excitement wasn’t confined to the diamond, as narratives unfolded and storylines emerged across the league. Tyler O’Neill, now donning the Boston Red Sox uniform after an offseason trade, continued his Opening Day tradition with a historic home run, extending his streak to five consecutive seasons with a dinger on Opening Day. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ star-studded trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman made a memorable home debut, combining forces to power their team to victory with a display of offensive dominance.

But Opening Day wasn’t just about the established stars; it was also a stage for emerging talents to shine. Corbin Burnes dazzled in his debut for the Baltimore Orioles, showcasing his dominant stuff with 11 strikeouts over six innings of one-hit ball.

Journeyman outfielder Nick Martini became an unlikely hero for the Cincinnati Reds, blasting two home runs to propel his team to victory and etching his name alongside franchise legends in the process. Shane Bieber started off the season for the Cleveland Guardians on the mound with a dominant 11 strikeouts and a 8–0 win over the Oakland Athletics.

As the dust settled on the first day of the season, one thing became abundantly clear — baseball is back, and it’s as thrilling and unpredictable as ever.

With 30 teams vying for glory and countless storylines yet to unfold, the stage is set for another unforgettable journey through America’s pastime. So buckle up, baseball fans, because if Opening Day is any indication, we’re in for one wild ride.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
People in attendance listening to the 2023 Intermountain Sustainability Summit lecture, Energy Financing: How to Make Your Energy Program a Cash Cow.
OPINION: SPARC-ing an interest in sustainability
Main clock tower in Urbino, Italy. Photo taken in June 2023. El torre de reloj principal en Urbino, Italia. La foto es de junio 2023.
New travel requirements to Europe
Weber State University Distance runner, TJ Warnick at the UTech Track and Field Invite Day 1. (Stan Plewe/Utah Tech Athletics)
Run, Wildcats, run: Track and field at Utah Tech invitational
El torre de reloj principal en Urbino, Italia. La foto es de junio 2023.
Nuevos requerimientos para viajar a Europa
Pamphlets containing more information about the Intermountain Sustainability Summit for those attending the Summit. Folletos que contienen más información sobre la Cumbre de Sostenibilidad Intermountain para los asistentes.
OPINIÓN: Fundiendo un interés en la sostenibilidad
?????????????????????????????????????????
News Quiz 03/28
More in Columns
A photo of a housing building located in the Weber State University Village.
OPINION: Weber needs more housing
The statue of the founder and first president of Weber State University, Louis Fredrick Moench, that sits at the bottom of campus. The statue is said to bring good luck before an exam by rubbing his right foot.
OPINION: Superstitions around campus
Margot Robbie plays the role of Barbie in the new film directed by Greta Gerwig that was released July 21.
Let's go Barbie!
The Miami Heats Max Strus (31) and Caleb Martin (16) celebrate during second-quarter action against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 23, 2023, in Miami.
OPINION: An unforgettable NBA season
Jean Norman and Alexandrea Bonilla at the pier in Annapolis, Maryland in August of 2022.
Gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss, graduate
Shania attending her first block party at WSU in 2015.
Finding confidence in community
More in Opinion
Weber State Universtiy bell tower seen from the top of a staircase near the Center for Interprofessional Education Health Care building.
OPINION: From the bottom of campus to the top
?????????????????????????????????????????
OPINION: My experience with online and in-person courses
FDU verses Purdue in basketball for March Madness Championship.
OPINION: The Madness begins
Blaise Threatt (0) pushing past Montana State during the Big Sky tournament.
NOT CLICKBAIT - I actually like watching basketball
The Windy City Wildcats throw up Ws at the Chicago Cultural Center
OPINIÓN: Viendo la segunda ciudad
Windy City Wildcat students at the top of the Willis Tower Skydeck
OPINION: Seeing the Second City
About the Contributor
Collyn Cowles, Sports editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *