The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Looking for advice?
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost

OPINION: Weber needs more housing

Brisa Odenthal, Section Editor
November 2, 2023
A+photo+of+a+housing+building+located+in+the+Weber+State+University+Village.
Gallery3 Photos
Sara Staker
A photo of a housing building located in the Weber State University Village.

Weber State University is a university made up of over 30,000 students, as of fall 2023. However, only 4% of these students live on campus, even though WSU housing boasts a lengthy waitlist.

WSU has two types of housing: traditional dorm-style in Wildcat Village and apartment-style in University Village.

Wildcat Village has three buildings with three floors each, and University Village has five buildings with three floors each. Though the buildings vary in age, set-up and affordability in order to provide options to students, there still isn’t enough housing on campus.

As of fall 2022, less than 1,200 of WSU’s over 29,000 students were able to live on campus. Because WSU is more of a commuter school, students are less likely to be engaged on campus because they live so far away. If WSU wants more student and community engagement on campus, more campus housing could be the start to building that.

Not only should WSU add more dorm and apartment-style housing, WSU needs to invest in family/married housing. According to an article from ABC4 from January, Ogden ranks second in the state for Gen Z marriage rates, with 13% of Ogden’s Gen Z population being married, behind Provo with 40%.

Universities of similar sizes and populations like Utah State University and the University of Utah have family housing available for students. With over 50% of WSU being non-traditional students, married/family housing could increase WSU’s retention rate.

The university recently hit its retention goal of 60% after the first year, but providing family housing in the expensive Utah housing market could help students who are married or have children stay in school. The university already provides childcare through its non-traditional center and family housing would be an addition to the resources to students on campus.

WSU briefly offered family housing in 2005 for $600 a month for up to 24 couples in the LaSal and Stansbury Halls, which are now closed and demolished.

“Daniel Kilcrease, director of Housing and Residence Life, said that more than 40 people have already contacted his office about married housing and 12 couples have committed to moving in,” a July 2005 WSU release stated.

The success of the short-lived family housing proves that more WSU family/married housing could be beneficial to the university’s campus and community.

Though WSU is working on creating more dorm-style housing, it would be beneficial to also focus on more apartment-style and married housing in order to strengthen WSU’s community and to raise retention rates for students who may not be able to afford off-campus housing and the cost of tuition.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Womens Cross Country finished third at Big Sky Conference Championship.
WSU cross-country finishes third at Big Sky
An alien mannequin greeting customers outside the Alien Legacy store.
Antigüedades extraterrestres de Ogden
An alien mannequin greeting customers outside the Alien Legacy store.
Ogden’s alien antiques
?????????????????????????????????????????
News Quiz 11/02
A screen grab of the agenda for the WSUSA Senate meeting.
WSU Japan Club granted funding
A student who reported the stop sign to the WSU administration on Oct. 9 captured this photo of the incident.
Students unite to fight racism on campus
More in Columns
The statue of the founder and first president of Weber State University, Louis Fredrick Moench, that sits at the bottom of campus. The statue is said to bring good luck before an exam by rubbing his right foot.
OPINION: Superstitions around campus
Margot Robbie plays the role of Barbie in the new film directed by Greta Gerwig that was released July 21.
Let's go Barbie!
The Miami Heats Max Strus (31) and Caleb Martin (16) celebrate during second-quarter action against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 23, 2023, in Miami.
OPINION: An unforgettable NBA season
Jean Norman and Alexandrea Bonilla at the pier in Annapolis, Maryland in August of 2022.
Gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss, graduate
Shania attending her first block party at WSU in 2015.
Finding confidence in community
Opt-in to opportunities
About the Contributors
Brisa Odenthal, News editor
Sara Staker, Asst. photography editor

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *