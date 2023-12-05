WSU+volleyball+gets+served+by+BYU+in+NCAA+tournament

In a highly anticipated match at the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament, Weber State University’s women’s volleyball team, for the third time in school history, faced off against Brigham Young University. Despite a valiant effort, the Wildcats fell to BYU in three sets, with scores of 16–25, 16–26 and 25–27.

From the outset, BYU established dominance, initiating an early 5–0 run that set the tone for the first set. Despite a commendable effort by Weber State, which included impactful kills by Ashley Gneiting. BYU extended its lead to 16–9, the set concluded with BYU securing a 25–16 victory.

BYU’s momentum carried into the second set, where they maintained control, ultimately clinching another decisive victory with a score of 16–25.

Facing elimination, Weber State entered the third set with determination.

The Wildcats demonstrated resilience by establishing an early 12–7 lead, putting pressure on BYU. Throughout the set, Weber State remained competitive, keeping the score either tied or within a few points. Tied at 19–19, a crucial kill by Kate Standifird gave Weber State a 20–19 lead. Both teams fiercely battled, exchanging points, until they reached a tense 25–25 tie. In the end, BYU secured the third set with a 27–25 victory, capitalizing on critical attack errors by the Wildcats.

Despite the overall outcome, the third set showcased Weber State’s offensive prowess, recording 11 kills from 36 attacks with a .167 hitting percentage.

Leading the charge for Weber State was Dani Richins, who delivered an impressive performance with 11 kills. Gneiting contributed significantly with four service aces, while Saane Katoa made her presence known with five blocks.

Although the match concluded with a loss for the Wildcats, the team’s spirited performance and individual stand out efforts reflect their tenacity and skill on the NCAA tournament stage. The Wildcats may not have secured victory, but their journey in the tournament left a lasting impression.