Dillon Jones makes a mark in Summer League Debut

Dillon Jones’ path to the NBA took a whirlwind turn through a series of trades, ultimately landing him with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Initially selected by the Washington Wizards as the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Jones was quickly traded to the New York Knicks before finally being acquired by the Thunder in exchange for five future second-round picks. The Thunder’s commitment to securing Jones underscores their belief in his potential, a confidence built on his exceptional performances at Weber State University.

Jones’ selection marks a significant milestone for Weber State, making him the 17th player from their men’s basketball program to be drafted into the NBA, the most in Big Sky Conference history.

Notably, he joins Damian Lillard as the only Wildcats to be chosen in the first round, with Lillard being picked sixth overall in 2012. This achievement emphasizes Weber State’s growing reputation for producing NBA-ready talent, with Jones being the third draft pick from the school in the past 12 years.

During his collegiate career, Jones was a dominant force as a Wildcat. He was named the 2024 Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-District and All-Big Sky honors.

Jones led Weber State to a 20-win season, topping the Big Sky in points, rebounds, and assists — an extraordinary feat that made him the only player in the nation to achieve this in a single season. His impressive performance earned him a spot as one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award.

In his final season at Weber State, Jones started 31 games, averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. His statistical accomplishments were remarkable; he became one of only two players since the 1992-93 season to post at least 600 points, 300 rebounds, 150 assists and 50 steals in a season. Nationally, he ranked 11th in double-doubles (18), eighth in minutes played and third in defensive rebounds, while also placing 23rd in both scoring and overall rebounds per game.

One of Jones’ most memorable performances was on Feb. 29 against Northern Colorado, where he tied his career-high with 30 points, set a career-high with 23 rebounds and matched his career-best with nine assists. This made him the first player in college since the 2010-11 season to post 30 points, 23 rebounds and nine assists in a single game.

Jones’ four-year career at Weber State saw him play in 119 games, starting 96 of them. He ranks in the top ten in 13 statistical categories in the school’s history, holding records for steals and ranking second in assists, second in free throws made, third in rebounds and fifth in points. He is also the only player in Big Sky history with at least 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 steals, one of only four players nationwide to achieve these numbers since 1992-93.

Jones made a strong debut with the Thunder in the Salt Lake City Summer League, showcasing his versatility and playmaking skills. Against the Philadelphia 76ers, he recorded 9 points, a team-high 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes. His ability to control the game and create opportunities for his teammates was evident, drawing praise from Kameron Woods, the Thunder’s summer league head coach.

“He’s a great passer, a great facilitator. He sees both ends well,” Woods remarked.

Jones’ scoring came from various plays, including a pull-up three-pointer, a driving floater and a tough reverse layup. Despite a few missed shots, his effort and ability to generate open looks for himself and his teammates stood out. Reflecting on his performance, Jones emphasized the importance of effort.

“My thing is just making sure my effort is there,” Jones said. “I’ve got to be able to fill a role, and everything outside of that will come, as long as my efforts are on point.”

In the Salt Lake City Summer League, Jones led the Thunder to a dominant 98–75 victory over the Utah Jazz, pouring in a game-high 21 points while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a steal. He shot an impressive 7-for-8 from the field and was perfect from beyond the arc, demonstrating his scoring efficiency and all-around game.

However, Jones experienced a setback in the next game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Fatigue seemed to play a role as he struggled with his shooting, going 2-for-11 from the field and 1-for-6 from three-point range. Despite the off night, he still contributed with six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jones’ resilience and positive attitude were evident as he acknowledged the off-game but focused on maintaining his energy and effort.

Looking ahead, Jones remains a promising prospect for the Thunder. As he continues to develop and adapt to the NBA, his college success and strong work ethic are likely to help him carve out a significant role in the league. Thunder fans can look forward to seeing more of Jones’ dynamic play as the team progresses through the Las Vegas Summer League and into the NBA regular season.

Jones’ journey from Weber State to the NBA is a testament to his talent, determination and potential. His early performances with the Thunder have already shown glimpses of what he can bring to the team. As he continues to grow and refine his game, Dillon Jones is poised to make a significant impact in the NBA.