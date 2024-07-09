Winston Reid joins the Cleveland Browns

Former Weber State linebacker Winston Reid is set to make his mark in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns signed Reid as an undrafted free agent shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Reid, an All-American linebacker from Copper Hills High School in West Jordan, had an impressive college career as a Wildcat. He ranks second all-time in career solo tackles at Weber State with 170 and tied for first in forced fumbles with nine. His journey to the NFL is a testament to his hard work and determination.

Reid’s college career was notable from the start. After redshirting his freshman year, he played in all 11 games as a sophomore, recording 36 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. His junior year saw him explode onto the scene with 112 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and four sacks, earning him First Team All-Big Sky Conference honors and a spot on the FCS All-American Team.

In his senior year, Reid led the conference with 118 total tackles, adding 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles to his impressive stats, and again received First Team All-Big Sky Conference and FCS All-American honors.

Reid’s Pro Day results highlight his athleticism: a 4.61 40-yard dash, 33 reps on the 225-pound bench press, and a 10-foot broad jump. These numbers, coupled with his college performance, suggest he has the physical tools and football IQ to succeed at the professional level.

Cleveland Browns fans have much to look forward to with Reid. At 25 years old, he’s older than most rookies but brings a wealth of experience and leadership. He’s a high-IQ player known for his ability to diagnose plays and his extensive special teams experience. With 230 tackles over his final two college seasons, Reid is a proven defender with the potential to develop into an every-down player in the NFL.

Reid will compete for a spot on the Browns’ roster, joining a linebacker group that includes Jordan Hicks, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and others. His versatility and productivity make him a strong candidate to contribute on special teams and potentially carve out a pivotal role on defense.

Reid’s journey from a walk-on at Weber State to an NFL hopeful is a story of perseverance and dedication. As he looks to join former Wildcats like Taron Johnson (Buffalo Bills) and Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints) in the NFL, Reid has already made Wildcat fans proud.

The Weber State football team announced Reid’s signing via social media, celebrating his achievement and the continuation of his football journey. As the Browns prepare for the upcoming season, Reid will be a player to watch in training camp and beyond.