Opinion: Pitch-er perfect

With the playoffs on the horizon for football and volleyball, along with season openers for basketball, November becomes an exciting time for many reasons. However, one of those reasons takes place off the court. Lately, Weber State University has been posting about athletes who’ve committed to certain teams — primarily softball and volleyball.

Putting together the best softball team in the Big Sky Conference’s history last season, head coach Mary Kay Amicone has found impressive additions during the offseason.

Playing second base, the Wildcats recruited Faith Byler from Castle Rock, Colorado. A force on both ends, Byler had a .445 batting average, .886 fielding percentage, 38 putouts and eight home runs during her varsity career at Lutheran High School.

Another standout recruit, Weber State signed shortstop Sienna Solis from Gilbert, Arizona. While playing at Highland High School, Solis played shortstop, second base and various outfield positions. With a .529 batting average and a .921 fielding percentage, Solis recorded 136 putouts and 14 home runs during her varsity career.

Also signing with the softball team is pitcher Kiaira Smith from Herriman, Utah. Smith had a batting average of .424 and a fielding percentage of .967 in high school. A right-handed pitcher that’s also a left-handed power hitter, Smith will make a great addition to a bullpen that consists of Mariah Ramirez, Amanda Sink, Jaclyn Gold, Brooke Hatfield and Madison Peterson.

Approaching the Big Sky Tournament with the second best record in the conference, head coach Jeremiah Larsen recruited strong additions to Weber State’s volleyball team.

Coming from Herriman High School, outside hitter Nana Asiata recently signed with the Wildcats. With over 1,000 kills during her varsity career, Asiata recorded 129 service aces and 803 digs in high school.

“So excited to have Nana part of our program,” Larsen said in a tweet. “She makes our outside hitter position deeper and looking forward to seeing how she grows.”

Another star outside hitter recruit, Ali Wiest from Phoenix, Arizona committed to Weber State. Starting her career in 2020, Wiest played a total of 174 sets at O’Connor High School. Weist recorded 498 kills and 59 blocks while only having eight errors on her 313 digs.

