WSU softball names new head coach

After going 22–28 this softball season, the Wildcats have handed the reins over to former Assistant Coach Kristin Delahoussaye. She will become the third head coach for Weber State University softball.

Delahoussaye is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and has been an assistant coach for Weber since 2020. 2022 was a historic year for the program, tying the school record for most wins in a season with 38. In 2022 she oversaw the pitching, hitting and recruiting.

Before Delahoussaye was an assistant at Weber State, she was an assistant for softball and a strength coordinator at Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University. She then moved to Provo, where she coached at Brigham Young University for four years and brought four straight championships in the West Coast Conference.

Delahoussaye helped the Cougars have a batting average of .309 during her tenure and a fielding percentage of .955. In her last year coaching for BYU, they ended up being ranked No. 20 in the nation in 2017. She played for the Cougars from 2008-2011 and was a starter each year. Delahoussaye achieved First Team All-Conference three times during her career with the Cougars.

Delahoussaye played and started every game except for one weekend. She ended up being second in BYU history in doubles (45), walks (144), at-bats (706) and runs (198). Delahoussaye has accolades as a successful player and as a coach and is now looking to bring the same reputation to Weber State.

Delahoussaye has been educated in both academics and softball. Delahoussaye graduated from BYU with a Bachelor’s in Exercise and Wellness in 2012 and a Master’s in Sports Management from Southern New Hampshire University in 2022. Weber is looking forward to having her in charge of the program and is excited to see what she achieves this upcoming softball season in 2025.