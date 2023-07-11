The Student News Site of Weber State University

Softball season ends on loss

Collyn Cowles, Reporter
July 11, 2023
Lauren+Hoe+%2824%29+about+to+hit+a+softball+during+a+game+against+University+of+Montana+on+April+16%2C+2022.
Weber State Athletics
Lauren Hoe (24) about to hit a softball during a game against University of Montana on April 16, 2022.

Weber State University’s softball team ended their regular season play on May 4 with an 8–12 loss against Idaho State University. The Wildcats finished with a Big Sky Conference record of 6–9 and an overall record of 13–32, with a 3–6 record at home and a 4–11 record on the road.

Heading into the Big Sky Softball Tournament, Weber State was placed No. 5 in the rankings. The first game of the tournament for Weber State was against No. 4-ranked Portland State University.

Weber State jumped in front early with a 5–2 lead heading into the top of the third inning. With a two-run RBI single, one-run RBI single, and a walked batter with the bases loaded, Portland State jumped in front 6–5 in the bottom of the third inning.

In the next inning, Wildcat Lauren Hoe hit a 2-run homerun to give Weber State the lead again. Portland State was able to gain the lead again when Olivia Dean was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Maddie Thompson walked for another run to give Portland State the one lead advantage heading into the fifth inning.

Portland State extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with three more runs. With no runs scored by Weber State in the fifth, sixth or seventh inning, Portland State won with a final score of 7–11.

In their second game of the tournament, Weber State faced off against No. 2-ranked Sacramento State University on May 11.

Sacramento State took the lead in the top of the second inning with a sacrifice fly-out. Weber State fought right back with a single to center field by third baseman Emily Ruhl. Mia Rushton singled to third base and advanced the runner from second base to home off an infield error by Sacramento State. Weber State was able to score again by another fielding error to give them a 3–1 lead over Sacramento State at the end of the second inning.

The Wildcats were able to hold Sacramento scoreless from the third to fifth inning. Weber State tacked on four more runs during those innings with two in the third and two more in the fifth. Sacramento State was only two runs away from making it a tie ballgame in the top of the seventh inning, but the Wildcats held on to secure a 7–5 victory.

The last game of the tournament for the Wildcats was another matchup against Portland State on May 12. Portland State took an early 4–0 lead heading into the fourth inning. Weber State’s only run came in the fourth when Ruhl hit a single to left field to advance Katelyn Whiting to the home plate. Portland State held control of the rest of the game with another run scored in the fifth and two more in the sixth inning. With the final score ending in a 7–1 victory for Portland State, Weber State was eliminated from the Big Sky Softball Tournament.

SIDEBAR: Lauren Hoe signs with a professional team in Germany.

Weber State star catcher Lauren Hoe signed her first professional contract for Bonn Capitals in Germany. Lauren Hoe is a four-time all-conference selection, and she has the stats to solidify her as one of the best softball players in Big Sky Conference history.

During her four years at Weber State University, Hoe won the 2019 Big Sky conference Honorable Mention-Catcher, 2021 Big Sky Conference Player of the Year award, 2021 Big Sky Conference First team-Catcher, and 2022 Big Sky Conference Second Team-Catcher. As a Wildcat, Hoe helped the team to a Big Sky Tournament Title in 2019 and made an NCAA Regional Appearance in 2019 and 2022.

With her time at Weber State, Hoe has had a batting average of .339, 82 career hits, 17 doubles, 18 home runs, 50 runs scored and 65 RBI in 100 career games played.
