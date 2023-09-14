Triumph over UVU: WSU’s fifth straight win

A memorable preseason for Weber State University’s women’s volleyball is closing, and games in the Big Sky Conference are just around the corner. The Wildcats have a record of 7-3, 0-0 and the most recent win on Sept. 8 against Utah Valley University was their 6th win over the Wolverines.

“Something that we’ve been working on is getting better every day. We talk about how we don’t have to be perfect and should be ourselves when playing. When we can do our job and get better at what we need to, it helps us, and it shows,” Kate Standifird said.

With great teamwork, the women swept the weekly awards for this week, with Mikayala Sorensen receiving Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week and Kate Standifird receiving Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week.

“It’s always good to know when your hard work is recognized, but I don’t worry about the awards,” Sorensen said. “Playing for my teammates, never settling, however good you might think you are, can continually improve. So, I think, mostly just playing for my team, they rely on me, we rely on each other is what makes it special.”

In the match against the Wolverines, the Wildcats out-served 8 aces to one, won the blocking battle 5.0–4.0, and reached 0.387, a season-high for the team. The atmosphere during the game was electrifying and fast-paced.

“I want the Weber State student body to know that we love when they come out and create that atmosphere. It does help and gives us the home-court advantage. We love it,” Sorensen said.

The Wildcats played strong and had a great time doing so. It was especially fun for Standifird, who played against her sister, Madi Standifird, a UVU Wolverine.

“It was a fun game, and it was cool because my little sister was on the other side. That’s the first time I’ve ever been able to do that,” Standifird said. “It meant a lot to me to have her out there with me, experiencing something we both love.”

An hour and 22 minutes passed, and the Wildcats won the 3 sets, 25–22; 25–19; and 25-10, allowing them a 3-0 victory and a clean sweep—giving them a five-game winning streak.

The Wildcats play the University of Utah on Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. in Salt Lake City. Their first conference game is Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. against the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana.