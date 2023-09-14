The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost

The Signpost
Advertisement

The Signpost

The Signpost

Triumph over UVU: WSU’s fifth straight win

Jacoba Jones, Sports Reporter
September 14, 2023
Team+smiles+after+scoring+a+point.+%28AJ+Handley%2F+The+Signpost%29
Gallery6 Photos
AJ Handley
Team smiles after scoring a point. (AJ Handley/ The Signpost)

A memorable preseason for Weber State University’s women’s volleyball is closing, and games in the Big Sky Conference are just around the corner. The Wildcats have a record of 7-3, 0-0 and the most recent win on Sept. 8 against Utah Valley University was their 6th win over the Wolverines.

“Something that we’ve been working on is getting better every day. We talk about how we don’t have to be perfect and should be ourselves when playing. When we can do our job and get better at what we need to, it helps us, and it shows,” Kate Standifird said.

With great teamwork, the women swept the weekly awards for this week, with Mikayala Sorensen receiving Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week and Kate Standifird receiving Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week.

“It’s always good to know when your hard work is recognized, but I don’t worry about the awards,” Sorensen said. “Playing for my teammates, never settling, however good you might think you are, can continually improve. So, I think, mostly just playing for my team, they rely on me, we rely on each other is what makes it special.”

In the match against the Wolverines, the Wildcats out-served 8 aces to one, won the blocking battle 5.0–4.0, and reached 0.387, a season-high for the team. The atmosphere during the game was electrifying and fast-paced.

“I want the Weber State student body to know that we love when they come out and create that atmosphere. It does help and gives us the home-court advantage. We love it,” Sorensen said.

The Wildcats played strong and had a great time doing so. It was especially fun for Standifird, who played against her sister, Madi Standifird, a UVU Wolverine.

“It was a fun game, and it was cool because my little sister was on the other side. That’s the first time I’ve ever been able to do that,” Standifird said. “It meant a lot to me to have her out there with me, experiencing something we both love.”

An hour and 22 minutes passed, and the Wildcats won the 3 sets, 25–22; 25–19; and 25-10, allowing them a 3-0 victory and a clean sweep—giving them a five-game winning streak.

The Wildcats play the University of Utah on Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. in Salt Lake City. Their first conference game is Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. against the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Small businesses and food vendors line 25th Street for the Harvest Moon Festival. Photo taken in Sept. 2022.
Ogden to host Harvest Moon Celebration
A bookshelf located at the front of Stewart Library, filled with free books available for students.
Biblioteca Stewart: una pieza central del campus
Construction tape restricting access to a Lindquist Hall staircase located in front of the A1 parking lot.
Police Blotter 8/28 - 9/6
Sign directing donators to the blood drive.
Battle of blood: Wildcats vs. Aggies
The exterior of the Stewart Library building on the Ogden Weber State campus.
Stewart Library: The heart of campus
Golf balls littering the green as golfers practice their swings.
Wildcats finish strong at golf invitational
More in Sports
Golfers out in the distance as they play.
Aggie’s beat Wildcats in annual golf cup
Weber State Mens Golfer, Brendan Thomas, getting prepared to make a swing.
Los Aggies ganan contra los Wildcats durante el torneo anual de golf
WSU men’s soccer has a successful start
Big Sky Player of the Week, Abraham Williams.
Abraham Williams nombrado jugador de la semana de Big Sky
The Weber State football team lining up against Central Washington for the fourth and final quarter of the game.
A strong start to Weber State football
Weber State Womens Soccer Defense, Shea Christiansen (14), dribbling the ball away from the UNLV Rebels.
Women’s soccer on five-game loss streak
More in Volleyball
Falling out of the Big Sky
Blank scoreboard not in use. Photo taken Aug. 17, 2020.
Opinion: Pitch-er perfect
Outside Hitter Rylin Adams serving a kill to the opposing team, University of North Carolina. Photo taken Feb. 22, 2021.
The Bears bite back
Outside Hitter Dani Richins (12) right after hitting a volleyball while Outside Hitter Jayda Tupea (18) watches where the ball lands.
Wildcats ruffle feathers
The team gathers to celebrate their win against the Hornets. Their victory over Sacramento State marked their 5th in a row.
A Viking victory
Weber State Womens Volleyball Mid-game on Sept. 17. (Kris Beck)
A battle against the Bengals

The Signpost

The Student News Site of Weber State University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments written below are solely the opinions of the author and does not reflect The Signpost staff or its affiliates.
All The Signpost Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *