The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

A new basketball season begins: Weber State vs. Utah State exhibition recap

Collyn Cowles, Editor
October 22, 2024
Categories:
Sara Staker
Blaise Threatt (0), being swarmed by the Aggies defense.

On Oct. 18, Weber State University’s men’s basketball traveled an hour north to Logan to face Utah State University in an exhibition game that showcased the excitement of the upcoming basketball season. With a crowd of 4,157 fans at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, the Aggies emerged victorious, defeating the Wildcats 85–66 in a game that provided a glimpse into what both teams could offer this season.

The game was a charity exhibition with proceeds benefiting CAPSA, a nonprofit supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Shooting guard Ian Martinez stole the show for Utah State, scoring a team-high 17 points. Junior center Isaac Johnson and newcomer Drake Allen each contributed 12 points, while Dexter Akanno added 10 off the bench. The team shot 49.2% from the field, demonstrating cohesion under new head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

“I told the guys before the game that I’m not calling timeouts to stop runs. We got to learn to play through it. We know it’s early in the season. We gotta see how tough we are and see if we can build on some of that. So, we’ll learn from it and get better. We have a great group of guys this year,” head coach Eric Duft said.

For Weber State, the effort came primarily from sophomore Viljami Vartiainen with 16 points and senior Blaise Threatt with 15. Despite starting strong with an early lead, the Wildcats struggled to maintain momentum against Utah State’s aggressive defense and finished the game shooting 42% from the field. The Aggies’ unique matchup zone shut down anything Weber did on offense, forcing 15 turnovers and converting them into 27 points.

The Wildcats prepare for their regular-season opener against Northwest Indian College on Nov. 4. Weber State’s roster has seen significant changes since last season, including the departure of Big Sky MVP Dillon Jones, who was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Jones gone, the Wildcats will look to their returning players and new recruits to fill the void. Three starters return: Dyson Koehler, Alex Tew and Threatt, alongside several transfers like Miguel Tomley and Nigel Burris eager to make their mark as Wildcats.

“You gotta take this game with a little bit of grain of salt, you know, there’s obviously a lot of things that we gotta improve on and we gotta learn from in this game,” Tomley said. “Obviously, this environment was fun. I think it was cool for the freshmen to come in at the end with five or six minutes left, and they honestly played our best segment for sure,” Tomley said.

One notable change for Weber State is the new court design at the Dee Events Center, featuring a vibrant dark purple and an updated logo. This fresh look symbolizes a new era for the Wildcats as they strive to build on last season’s success and push deeper into the Big Sky postseason.

As the Wildcats gear up for their next exhibition against Adams State, excitement is building around the team. With a rigorous schedule ahead, including key matchups in the Arizona Tip-Off and the Big Sky conference, fans can expect a season filled with both challenges and triumphs.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Voting dividers set up in a voting center for people to go and mark their ballots.
OPINION: AI and the 2024 presidential election
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greet as they debate for the first time during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After earning the Democratic Party nomination following President Joe Biden's decision to leave the race, Harris faced off with Trump in what may be the only debate of the 2024 race for the White House.
Luchando contra apatía de votantes: Perspectivas de estudiantes en las elecciones
A plaque awarded to Governor Walker.
Qué está pasando en el Walker Institute
Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, and current Vice President, Kamala Harris.
Fighting voter apathy: Student perspectives on the election
It's hard to miss the signs in Lindquist hall directing yo towards the Walker Institute.
What’s up at the Walker Institute
Index cards written by students discussing their reasons as to why they believe their vote matters or does not matter in their personal opinion.
Eyes on student voters
More in Basketball
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Anthony Edwards #5 of the United States drives against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 of Canada in the second half of their exhibition game ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72.
OPINIÓN: El equipo masculino de la EE.UU. aspira al oro en Paris
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Anthony Edwards #5 of the United States drives against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #1 of Canada in the second half of their exhibition game ahead of the Paris Olympic Games at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The United States defeated Canada 86-72.
OPINION: USA men’s basketball shoots for gold in Paris
Dillon Jones (2) standing on the sidelines of the court with head coach Eric Duft after the Wildcats' loss at the Big Sky tournament.
Dillon Jones makes a mark in Summer League Debut
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) scores past Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 17, 2024, in Boston.
The Boston Celtics celebrate their 18th NBA Championship
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) reach for the opening tip during the first half of an NBA game, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Dallas.
OPINION: NBA playoffs conference finals
Amaris Baker of Drexel in practice on March 19, 2024. The team held a practice to prepare for its matchup against Texas in the Women's NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas.
NCAA March Madness: Women’s Final Four MVPs
More in Sports
Frankie Edwards (29) and BJ Carey (3), rallying to a tackle.
Los Wildcats pierden ante los Hornets en el sobretiempo
Frankie Edwards (29) and BJ Carey (3), rallying to a tackle.
Wildcats stung by Hornets in double overtime
The Weber State team discusses a plan before continuing play.
Wildcats put Royals to rest in 12–1 victory
Wildcats showing their school spirit in the Weber student section.
Tackling the tailgate
The Signpost staff photo of Sports Editor, Collyn Cowles
Introducing The Signpost Sportscast
Quarterback Richie Munoz (10) hands the ball off to Running back Davion Godley (27).
Northern Colorado estropea el regreso a casa de los Wildcats
About the Contributors
Collyn Cowles
Collyn Cowles, Sports editor
Sara Staker
Sara Staker, Photographer
Brayson Brown, Asst. Sports Editor