A win and a loss at the Wildcat Invitational

Weber State University’s women’s volleyball team hosted their annual showcase against Utah Tech University and the University of Denver at the Swenson Gym. The Wildcats won the opening match against Utah Tech 3–1 on Aug. 30. However, the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season against the University of Denver, falling 3–2 later that evening.

In the match against Utah Tech, Weber State took control early with victories in the first two sets, scoring 25–19 and 25–15. The Wildcats maintained pressure throughout, keeping Utah Tech on the defensive. However, the Trailblazers rebounded in the third set, starting strong with a 6–0 run. Utah Tech’s Tessa Treanor played a key role, particularly with her serving. Despite a service error by Treanor, which allowed Weber State to regroup, the Wildcats struggled to close the gap. Wildcat Kate Payne’s service ace and subsequent kill briefly revived Weber State’s hopes, but Utah Tech won the third set 25–18.

Entering the fourth set, Weber State aimed to finish strong. Baylee Bodily’s early kill gave the Wildcats the initial lead. The set remained competitive until Weber State surged ahead with a four-point streak to lead 19–14. Despite a late four-point run by Utah Tech that closed the gap to 23–20, the Wildcats sealed the match with a service ace from Marly Pratt, winning the set 25–20 and the match 3–1.

Key contributors for Weber State included Ashley Gneiting, who recorded 13 kills, 43 total attacks and 14 points. Payne added 32 assists, while Pratt notched 14 digs. Their performances were critical in securing the victory over Utah Tech.

Following their win, Weber State faced the University of Denver, marking the first time the teams had met since 2000. The match was a challenging one for the Wildcats, who had celebrated their 2023 Big Sky Championship with a banner reveal and ring ceremony before the game. Despite the pre-game festivities, Denver proved to be a formidable opponent.

Weber State won the first set 25–14, displaying strong early play. However, the Pioneers adjusted their strategy and won the second set 25–22. The third set was fiercely contested, with Denver pulling ahead 21–15 after a successful challenge by Pioneers Head Coach Megan Pendergast. Despite a valiant effort from the Wildcats, Denver won the set 25–18.

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth set, starting with an impressive 8–0 lead, which included three attacks and five kills. Weber State maintained their advantage and won the set 25–15, forcing a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, both teams exchanged points, but Denver gained the upper hand and secured the win with a score of 15–11. The loss marked Weber State’s first of the season, but the team remained determined and resilient.

“Everyone is going to watch some film and figure out what they can do better in preparation for our next game,” Pratt said.

Weber State will head to Dallas, Texas for the Southern Methodist University tournament, beginning on Sept. 5. The Wildcats are scheduled to face Loyola Marymount University, Southern Methodist University and the University School of Milwaukee in their upcoming matches. The Wildcats’ next home game will be on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Swenson Gym.