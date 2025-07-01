The Student News Site of Weber State University

X Games come to Salt Lake City

Gavin Nelson, Editor
July 1, 2025
AJ Handley
Reese Nelson performs a nose stall on the vert half pipe during the competition.// Reese Nelson demuestra un truco en la rampa medio vertical durante la competición.

Salt Lake City hosted the second Summer X Games of 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark from June 27-29. This is the first time the event has been in Salt Lake City.

The X Games, originally called the “Extreme Games,” began as a yearly event showcasing top athletes in “extreme” sports. It started with only summer sports in 1995 and added winter sports in 2002. However, in the early 2010s, multiple summer events began to occur throughout the year.

The games began on June 27, with the first competition being the Women’s Skateboard Park. Heili Sirviö, a 14-year-old from Finland, took the gold with her best score of 86.00.

In the BMX Street competition, Jordan Godwin of the United Kingdom took gold with a score of 89.33, while Garrett Reynolds of New Jersey took silver with a score of 87.33. He now holds the record for most X Games medals out of any BMX athlete.

The next event, BMX Dirt, was postponed until June 28 due to winds, so fans had to wait until the Men’s Skateboard Vert. In the vert, Brazil’s Gui Khury, just 16 years old, scored 91.33, winning his eighth X Games gold medal, and 14th total, becoming the most decorated teenager in X Games history. Meanwhile, Japan’s Ema Kawakami, only 10 years old, won bronze with a score of 86.33, becoming the youngest male medalist in X Games History.

The final competition of the night was Moto X Best Trick. Rob Adelberg of Australia won gold with his final trick, a frontflip seatgrab stripper flip, which scored 95.00, giving Adelberg his 11th gold medal and 21st medal overall. Tom Richards, also of Australia, got silver in his first X Games, scoring 93.00, beating his older brother Benny Richards, who scored 89.66.

On June 28, the games started with Men’s BMX Park, where Justin Dowell of Virginia took gold with a score of 94.33.

In Men’s Skateboard Park, Gavin Bottger of California, took gold with 92.33.

In the Women’s Skateboard Vert, Mizuho Hasegawa of Japan took gold with 91.66, and Arisa Trew of Australia took silver with 90.00.

In Men’s Skateboard Street, Yuto Horigome of Japan took gold with 95.33.

In BMX Dirt, Australian Ryan Williams beat out Brady Baker, from Salt Lake City, with a score of 94.33, compared to Baker’s 93.66.

Trew took gold in the Women’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick, winning her eighth X Games Gold Medal and ninth total X Games medal.

In Moto X Best Whip, Belgium’s Julien Vanstippen won gold to end the second day of competition.

Finally, on June 29, Chloe Covell of Australia won gold in Women’s Skateboard Street Best Trick, while Filipe Mota of Brazil took gold in the men’s category.

Gui Khury won his second gold medal of the weekend with a gold in Men’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick.

Ryan Williams won another gold over the weekend in the BMX Dirt Best Trick Competition.

In the Moto X QuarterPipe High Air, Colby Raha of California won the gold with a height of 52 feet, 6 inches. Hannah Roberts of Indiana took the gold in the Women’s BMX Park.

Finally, in the last event of the weekend, Mexico’s Kevin Peraza got the gold in the Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick, named after Dave Mirra, who died in 2017 and holds the record for most gold medals in X Games BMX history.

However, the games weren’t only about the competitions. The event featured music from Canadian electronic music DJ deadmau5 on Friday, and from American ska punk band Sublime on Saturday.

There were also countless activities for fans to enjoy, including a skating halfpipe and street course, a drift cart course, an RC car course, a drift scooter course, a mini moto course and a trampoline area. Sponsors such as the United States Army, Tech Deck, Beatbox, Monster Energy, No Cap sodapop and others gave away free merchandise.

Leer en Español aqui.

