Election results: Polarizing opinions

Election day has come and gone, but conversations regarding the results have just begun.

On Nov. 5, election day received nationwide attention. Citizens from all over the United States spectated as various news outlets reported on the election results.

Former president Donald Trump was named the 47th president of the United States after winning the 312 electoral votes to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 226.

Prior to election day, the battleground states were said to be Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump won all the battleground states and the popular vote by nearly 3.3 million votes.

Whether or not Weber State University students and community members celebrated or loathed the results, the election outcome has been and continues to be a popular topic among United States citizens.

“I expected Kamala Harris to win … I’m not all too shocked. I’m more so just shocked by the stupidity of the American people in thinking that the high prices are all because of the democrats in power,” Ethan Bishop, president of the College Democrats at Weber State University club, said. “I think it will have disastrous impacts, some of which are not yet to be seen, and some of which are obviously going to happen.”

WSU junior Jared Caldwell felt differently.

“Honestly, I was cautiously optimistic about this election. I had confidence that Trump would win, but the question to me was, by how much? I’m happy that it was nowhere near as close as I had thought it would be,” Caldwell said. “The result of this election will undeniably be a massive improvement for the future of the United States by every possible metric.”

Many individuals have varying levels of concern about the results of the election.

“These people need to chill out and accept the fact that Kamala was a terrible candidate and try again in 2028 with whoever they decide to choose.” Caldwell said. “In the end, Trump is going to make America great again for all of us, including them, whether they realize it or not.”

Some United States citizens aren’t completely sold on Trump, but they’re not opposed.

“I’m hoping gas prices will go down, but I’m not going to believe Trump until he starts taking action,” bystander Adam Wallin said

One of the major deciding factors in the 2024 election was latino voters. Trump was estimated to have gotten between 45-55% of latino voters on his side.

“Latinos are sick of their communities and cities being flooded by people from all over the third world who are here illegally along with the crime and disorder that follows,” Caldwell said.

Bishop remains hopeful for America’s future.

“I don’t want anyone to think it’s all doom and gloom,” Bishop said. “We’re going to fight for a better future. We’re not going to let this be forgotten … show up, show out, and join the WSU Democrats.”

As the 2024 United States presidential election has wrapped up, American citizens will continue to utilize their First Amendment rights and allow their polarizing opinions to collide. Many still wonder whether the result of the 2024 election will bring upon a bright and hopeful future or a dark and difficult four years.