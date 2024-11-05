Financial aid for graduate students

Whether a student just received their bachelor’s degree or is returning to school after spending some time away, graduate school can be an expensive and life-changing choice. Many students might not be aware that financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available for those pursuing a graduate program at Weber State University.

Weber State’s Office of Graduate Studies was formed earlier this year and works to support the 20 graduate programs offered. The Office of Graduate Studies has a new scholarship opportunity for students totaling $210,000, brought to the campus by a private donor.

“This scholarship aligns with the university’s strategic plan by providing valuable financial aid opportunities for graduate programs,” the Office of Graduate Studies said in an official statement.

At Weber State, graduate students can combine various loans, scholarships and awards. The financial aid process for graduate students is the same as for students in the undergraduate programs.

Graduate students can earn up to $20,500 in unsubsidized loans, which are financial aid that is not based on the student’s financial needs. Similar to the undergraduate programs, work-study positions are also available to the grad students.

FAFSA opportunities are eligible for half-time and full-time students. Students enrolled with one to four credit hours will not have the chance to get financial aid. For students looking at alternative options other than loans, Weber State provides loan comparison tools such as FASTChoice and Credible so that students can do more research on loans before committing.

Another way for grad students to get more funding is through Student Travel Awards. Students can earn up to $500 if they are chosen to present research projects at various conferences, workshops and seminars. On the other hand, students who attend a conference or workshop and are not presenting a research project can potentially be awarded $250. For students not presenting, a 400-word to 500-word abstract about the conference and how it relates to their professional development is required.

The Janine Webb Graduate Studies Scholarship is another opportunity for students to get funding. This scholarship is open to all grad students but prioritizes single parents, first-generation students, international students, community service members and students in need of financial support. Students looking to apply for the Janine Webb Scholarship need to have a 3.7 or higher cumulative GPA and a one-page letter of intent.

The Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education offers the Western Regional Graduate Program for out-of-state students. Grad students who have been accepted to Weber State and are from approved states have the potential to receive in-state tuition rates. However, the tuition rates cannot exceed 150% of the university’s residential tuition rate.

Grad school can be expensive, but it does not have to be. Applications for the 2025-26 school year open this November. Visit Weber State’s website, ScholarshipUniverse or Studentaid.gov to get more information on the various federal financial aid programs available to Weber State students.