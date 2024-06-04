The Student News Site of Weber State University

Where to celebrate Pride this month

Tenaya Hyde, Culture Reporter
June 4, 2024
Crowds+of+people+waving+pride+flags+at+a+festival+celebrating+Pride+month.
MGN
Crowds of people waving pride flags at a festival celebrating Pride month.

Many events are occurring throughout Utah this month to celebrate Pride. While the yearly Utah Pride Festival in Salt Lake City already occurred on June 1-2, the following events will continue to celebrate Pride throughout the rest of the month.

The Utah Pride Center, based in Salt Lake City, is an epicenter for all things Utah Pride. Every Wednesday from June 12-26, the center will host a movie night from 5:30-8 p.m.

“You are invited to a space where cinematic exploration meets LGBTQ+ celebration. Queer Movie Nights is a drop-in group showcasing and analyzing queer narratives on the silver screen. From noteworthy documentaries, historical gems and modern flicks; this group curates a selection of films that explores the LGBTQ+ experience,” the center’s website said.

The Utah Pride Center also currently offers a weekly board game night. This weekly game night is held Thursday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the center, located at 1380 S. Main St., Salt Lake City. For more information and further details, see the center’s website.

Ogden is quickly becoming another Utah hub for the LGBTQ+ community and supporters. This June you can celebrate by taking part in a Pride bar crawl at The L.A.B. at 2432 Washington Blvd. in downtown Ogden. The bar crawl will be taking place on June 22 from 4-11 p.m., and tickets will give participants free access to over four venues. The check-in time is from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are being sold through Eventbrite.

“It’s a joyful expression of inclusivity and acceptance. As we hop from one iconic venue to the next, you’ll be immersed in a sea of rainbow flags, glittering costumes and infectious enthusiasm. Each stop on our crawl is carefully selected to provide an exhilarating experience, from specialty pride-themed cocktails to lively entertainment that will keep the party going all night long,” the hosts wrote in the Eventbrite description.

Finally, join the community for the first annual SLC Pride Festival on June 29 from 3-10 p.m. and June 30 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at The Gateway, located at 400 W. 200 S., Salt Lake City. The event’s website lists a silent disco, breakfast, vendors and entertainment as some of the activities to be held during the festival. Tickets are free for children 17 and under, and cost $5 for adults 18+.

About the Contributors
Tenaya Hyde, Culture reporter
Terra Bell
Terra Bell, Culture reporter

The Student News Site of Weber State University
