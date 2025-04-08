The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

Vice Provost Brenda Kowalewski to depart at end of semester

James Gordon, Reporter
April 8, 2025
Categories:
Nathan Bennion
Brenda Kowalewski speaks at the Thrive Awards Banquet.

After first stepping onto campus 30 years ago, Vice Provost Brenda Kowalewski announced on Feb. 18 that she will be leaving Weber State University for a new position at Winona State University.

Beginning July 1, Kowalewski will serve Winona State University as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

As vice provost at Weber, Kowalewski was responsible for academic planning, faculty development, leadership training and supporting key initiatives from the provost’s office. With her departure and the implementation of Weber’s realignment plan following the passage of HB 265, the university does not plan to fill the position, leaving a vacancy in academic leadership.

Kowalewski began her journey at Weber State in 1995 as a faculty member in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology, later serving as program director in 2004. In 2006, Kowalewski began working in a quasi-administrative role, blending faculty work with administrative duty in community-based education and moving to a full-time administrator role in the Provost’s Office in 2016.

One of Kowalewski’s contributions to Weber State was co-creating the Center for Community Engaged Learning in 2007. The center offers students and faculty opportunities to engage with partnering local organizations, both on and off campus.

“It really focuses very much on students and helping students get connected to these experiences in the community, and they take what they’re learning in the classroom, and they’re offering it to the community,” Kowalewski said. “In that process, they’re honing their own talents and skills and knowledge sets.”

After co-creating CCEL, Kowalewski went on to co-create the Office of Community Development.

“In 2016, she convened a coalition of seven anchor institutions in Ogden, including the two local hospitals, school district, technical college, city government and health department, to leverage their combined assets to assist in revitalizing East Central Ogden,” Weber State public relations director Bryan Magaña said.

The coalition then grew into the Ogden Civic Action Network, a program that gathers local institutions together to address issues in the community, such as housing and education.

“This mindset about being part of the community is part of our fabric and culture. It’s part of our history. It’s part of who we are,” Kowalewski said. “I can’t take credit for any of that stuff, but what I can say is I honored that history and I further developed that commitment to the community in my senior leadership role through these efforts.”

In fall 2024, Kowalewski was awarded the 2024 Barbara A. Holland Scholar Administrator Award by the Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities — an award given to administrators who use their leadership to impact both their institutions and their community — for her role in establishing programs like OgdenCAN that promote community engagement.

“Brenda’s impact on our university is immense,” Provost Ravi Krovi said in an announcement to faculty and staff. “Her leadership has shaped both undergraduate and graduate programs, faculty development, international education and student success initiatives that will have a lasting legacy.”

Kowalewski said her time at Weber left her with lessons she will carry forward.

“You don’t make a decision without thinking about our students first. I’ll say the last thing that I learned here: Our student success [is] completely dependent on the success of our faculty and our staff,” Kowalewski said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
Matt Moulding jams and sings during Vaseline the Band's performance at "In the Fish Bowl" on Feb. 21.// Matt Moulding disfruta y canta durante la presentación de Vaseline en "In a Fish Bowl"
Wildcat Radio gears up for KWCR Fest 2025
Red and blue police lights flashing on top of a police patrol car.// Luces Rojas y azules de policia brillando en el techo de la patrulla policial.
Police blotter 4/03
The front window of the KWCR radio station.
La radio Wildcat se equipa para el festival de KWCR 2025
Protestors line the sidewalk with various handmade signs along Washington Blvd.//
Ogden takes center stage: Protests persevere in Utah
Wattis Business Building, which is home to the John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics. Photo taken July 2020.// El edificio de negocios de Wattis es hogar de la facultad de negocios y economía de John B. Goddard. Imagen tomada Julio de 2020.
WSU’s experiential learning initiative: Helping students file taxes for free
Emily Ruhl and a referee watch the batter as the pitched ball flies past her during the April 2022 softball season.
Women's softball opens conference play 2–1
More in News
Protestors line the sidewalk with various handmade signs along Washington Blvd.//
Ogden toma el escenario central: Protestas perseveran en Utah
Kemari Munier-Bailey recieves the ball during a spring practice game.// Kemari Munier-Bailey recibe la pelota durante un juego de practica durante la primavera.
Despidiendonos de los atletas seniors de deportes masculinos
Kyle Indihar is a copy editor for The Signpost in the 2024-25 school year.
OPINION: Leaving space for the “um”
Professional photo of Devin Christiansen.// Foto professional de Devin Christiansen.
Éxito de ex-alumnos en WSU: Periodoncista Devin Christiansen
OPINION: My time at Weber as a sports reporter
OPINION: My time at Weber as a sports reporter
Baylee Bodily sets the ball to serve.//Baylee Bodily lanza la pelota para un saque.
Despidiendonos de las atletas seniors de deportes femeninos
About the Contributor
James Gordon
James Gordon, News Reporter