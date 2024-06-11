The Student News Site of Weber State University

OPINION: 2024 French Open results

Zaira Coria, Reporter
June 11, 2024
2024+Roland+Garros+French+Open.
MGN
2024 Roland Garros French Open.

Tennis players are currently locked in at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, which concluded on June 9. The tournament has seen thrilling matches and unexpected upsets, showcasing the best of tennis talent on the clay courts of Roland-Garros.

Coco Gauff, the youngest player to win the U.S. Open and currently ranked No. 3 in women’s singles, was eliminated in the semifinals by the top-ranked Polish player Iga Świątek. Świątek won the match in straight sets, sending Gauff home.

The women’s singles final will see Świątek face off against Italian player Jasmine Paolini, who is ranked No. 15. The odds favor Świątek, who boasts a 237/56 win-loss record compared to Paolini’s 96/101.

Despite her singles loss, Gauff continues to excel in the doubles tournament alongside Czech player Katerina Siniakova. The duo defeated American players Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide in the semifinals and are headed to the championship match.

Italian players Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, ranked No. 11 in doubles, will challenge the No. 5-ranked pair of Gauff and Siniakova for the title.

In men’s singles, the championship match is yet to be determined. The semifinals featured Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz, ranked No. 3, against Italian player Jannik Sinner, ranked No. 2. The other semifinal pits Norwegian player Casper Ruud, ranked No. 7, against German player Alexander Zverev, ranked No. 4.

The men’s doubles final will see El Salvadorian Marcelo Arevalo and Croatian Mate Pavic compete against Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

As the French Open wraps up, players are preparing for Wimbledon, the prestigious championship held on grass courts in London, from July 1 to July 14.

About the Contributor
Zaira Coria
Zaira Coria, Sports reporter

The Student News Site of Weber State University
