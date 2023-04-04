Men’s tennis keeps it rolling in Big Sky play

After beating Sacramento State University 4–3 on March 29 and having their April 1 match against Montana State University canceled, Weber State University’s men’s tennis team beat Idaho State University 5–2 on April 2 for their fourth-straight conference win.

“We had the pressure on them from the get-go,” Wildcat junior Sebastian Buxman said. “We were serving well, and we were able to control what we could.”

Starting off with doubles competitions, Weber State was able to beat Idaho State in two of the three matches played. Buxman and Jordan Coutinho won their doubles match by a score of 6–4 while Connor Kruger and William Zulch outlasted their opponents, winning 7–6 to secure the second point for the Wildcats.

Scoring a point for the Bengals, Idaho State’s Andreas Kramer and Valentino De Pellegrin beat Weber State’s Tristan Sarap and Elyes Marouani 6–4.

As for singles, the Wildcats won four of the six matches played. On the first court, De Pellegrin defeated Buxman in two of the three sets. Buxman won the first set 6–4, but De Pellegrin was able to win each of the next two sets 6–2.

Sarap defeated Kramer in two sets on the second court, winning 6–1 and 6–3.

On court three, Kruger defeated Bengal Wikus Robbertse in two of three sets. Robbertse won the first set 7–5, but was beaten in the next two 6–3 and 6–4. Losing the first set but winning the next two as well, Marouani defeated Victor Sklenka.

“I am so happy with the recent results of my teammates,” Buxman said. “There’s less stress here, and when I go up to my singles matches, I feel less stressed in those moments.”

The Wildcats’ second loss of the match was between Idaho State’s Hiroki Fujita and Weber State’s William Zulch. Fujito beat Zulch 7–5 in both sets. Coutinho was then able to win the team’s fourth match by beating Bengal Ege Cankus. Cankus won the first set 6–3 but was unable to fend off Coutinho in the next two sets as the Wildcats won 7–6 and 10–7.

With four matches left this season, Weber State currently has a .588 overall record with 10 wins and seven losses. The Wildcats are currently on a two-game win streak. Undefeated in the conference with a 4–0 record, Weber State is still unbeaten at home with a 5–0 record.

“Tennis is really challenging,” Buxman said. “Some days, you can play out of your mind and do everything right, and then the next match, you can do the same things and have it completely be different.”

The Wildcats will return to the Ogden Athletic Club to take on Santa Clara University on April 7 at 11:30 a.m.