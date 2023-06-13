Women’s tennis wins Big Sky

Weber State University’s women’s tennis team recently finished their regular season as Big Sky Champions with a 6–2 conference record, going 12–9 overall, 4–1 at home and 6–8 on the road.

Weber State’s first matchup in the championship was against Portland State University on April 28. Weber State beat Portland State 4–3, with the Wildcats winning 1–3 of their doubles matches and 4–6 singles matches to take the overall score. Wildcats Kenadee Semenik and Dylan Lolofie won their singles matches to secure the lead and the victory for Weber State.

“Any time you lose that doubles point, you’re going into singles being down a point, so it’s not the best mindset to be in, but I try to focus on how I can get that point for my team while being a team player and cheering on my teammates,” Semenik said.

After defeating Portland State, the Wildcats went against Northern Arizona University on April 29.

Heading into the Championship game, NAU was favored to win due to their last three Big Sky championship victories. After losing the doubles points to the Lumberjacks, Weber State bounced back to earn their 4–2 victory in singles play.

Starting off with singles, the Wildcats tied the match early 1–1 when Ana Morett defeated Lumberjack Sofia Markova 6–2 and 6–3. Semenik found the perfect opportunity to follow her teammate’s lead, winning the sets 6–2 and 6–4 over Ava Neyestani.

“Sometimes you have to focus on what’s going on in your court, and I feel like I was able to do that really well, especially after bouncing back from doubles,” Semenik said.

Wildcat Megan Lombardi faced off against Patrycja Niewiadomska and walked away with a 5–7, 6–1 and 6–4 win, earning the first Big Sky Championship win for Weber State since 2002.

After conquering the Big Sky Conference title, Weber State’s women’s tennis team traveled to Stanford, California, to face off against Stanford University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Weber State lost 4–0.

“It was the best experience for us this season, being able to go to Stanford and play in their facility is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Semenik said. “When we saw we were going to play Stanford, we were all so pumped to even go out there for the experience.”

With the regular season coming to an end, head coach RuthAnn Allen was named the 2023 Big Sky Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year. Morett was named MVP for going 13–7 overall on the year in her singles matches. Morett is the first WSU women’s tennis player to be named MVP since 2001.