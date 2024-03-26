Goal-getter: Mekell Moss and the soccer team

Weber State University women’s soccer hired former goalkeeper Mekell Moss as assistant goalkeeping development coach. Two years after Moss’s graduation from Weber State, she was appointed by head coach Craig Sanders to take on the position.

Moss joined Weber State’s women’s soccer program as a freshman in 2018 and graduated from Weber State University in 2022. During her time at WSU, Moss sat out as a redshirt freshman in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

As a sophomore in 2020 Moss started and played in five matches for a total of 445 minutes. During the five matches she played she only conceded two goals, one against Idaho State University and one against the University of Utah. Moss won a Big Sky Player of the Week award with a total of 16 saves throughout the season.

During her junior year in the 2021 season, Moss started and played in a total of eight games and had a total of 675 minutes played. During Weber’s match against Oklahoma State on Sept. 19, 2021, Moss faced a total of 16 shots. During a match against the University of Montana Moss had a season-high of four saves with a total of 13 shot attempts by the Grizzlies.

“I think I set the standard high of what a high-intensity practice should look like,” Moss said. “Even as a coach now I’m expecting the same things I did as a player. I don’t feel like it’s a whole lot different.”

During her senior year in 2022 Moss started in a total of 14 games and had a career-high of 1300 minutes played. In Weber’s matchup against Sacramento State on Nov. 2, 2022, Moss faced a total of 19 shots. In a match against Northern Arizona, Moss had a career high of nine saves with a total of 10 shot attempts by the Lumberjacks. After Moss’s time playing as a Wildcat she received a handful of awards including two Big Sky Honorable mentions.

In the 2023 season the Wildcats finished the regular season with a 1–9–5 overall record and a 1–3–4 Big Sky Conference record. Weber State scored a total of 17 goals and had a total of 76 saves throughout the season. The Wildcats’ only win of the season was against Idaho State University in the last game of the season.

“I’m trying really hard to empower the girls to be the leaders that I know they can be and have their own voice, demand a high level of competition and effort and hard work from their teammates while still being someone the other girls look up to and respect,” Moss said.

The Wildcats will start their 2024 fall season at the end of August. Heading into the fall season the Wildcats signed six new players to their roster: Reese Thurston, (center back), Isabella Sackett (center back), Hannah Kallias (defender), Abby Dombrow (midfielder), Jenna Nichols (midfielder) and Amanda Caswell (central attacking midfielder).