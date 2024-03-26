Waldo’s Weber quiz 3/26

QUESTIONS:

1. Who is the president of Weber State University?

A. John E. Lindquist

B. Brad Mortensen

C. Jerry Moyes

D. Adrienne Andrews

2. When was Weber State University founded?

A. 1965

B. 1904

C. 1895

D. 1889

3. What is the official name of the Duck Pond?

A. Ada Lindquist Plaza and Pond

B. Damian Lillard Duck Pond

C. Wallace Morris Plaza

D. Wildcat Plaza and Pond

4. What was the original name of Weber State University?

A. Weber State University

B. Weber College

C. Weber Stake Academy

D. Weber State College

ANSWERS:

1. The answer is B, Brad Mortensen. Mortensen started his position as president of the university in January 2019 and has been working at the university since August of 2004.

2. The answer is D, 1889. The university was founded in 1889 in downtown Ogden as a junior college. The university moved to its current location in 1954.

3. The answer is A, Ada Lindquist Plaza and Pond. Though it is usually called the duck pond, the official name of the area is the Ada Lindquist Plaza and Pond.

4. The answer is C, Weber Stake Academy. The university has gone through a variety of names in its history. It was founded as Weber Stake Academy, then was renamed to Weber Academy in 1902. In 1918 the school became Weber Normal College and in 1922 the school became Weber College, then Weber State College in 1963. Weber State became Weber State University in 1991.