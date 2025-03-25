OPINION: Sitting in Weber State’s student section: Join The Destruction

Upon first arriving on campus, many incoming freshmen feel unsure about navigating their new environment and getting involved with the university. One of the easiest ways for incoming freshmen to get involved at Weber State University is by participating in the Weber State University Student Association. WSUSA organizes numerous events throughout the year, such as Block Party, Foam Bash, Homecoming festivities, Silent Disco and Casino Night.

Incoming freshmen can also join various clubs at Weber State, including academic, social and athletic clubs that compete against other colleges, such as men’s soccer, men’s ice hockey, rodeo and baseball.

Another simple way to get involved is by attending Wildcat sporting events in the student section.

One aspect that sets collegiate sports apart from professional sports is the existence of a student section, designated for university students in sporting venues. Universities in Utah are known for having some of the best student sections in the country, whether it’s Brigham Young University’s “Roar of the Cougar,” the University of Utah’s “Mighty Utah Student Section,” or Utah State University’s “The Herd.”

Weber State University also boasts its own student section, affectionately nicknamed “The Destruction.” This name is derived from the fact that a group of wildcats is referred to as a “destruction.”

The Destruction is a sponsored club at the University, where any student can become a member by signing up on the University website. In The Destruction, Weber State students come together with others to cheer for the Wildcats. A welcoming group of students loves to see new faces join the section. However, you do not need to be a member of the club to sit in the section.

Leer en Español.