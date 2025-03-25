The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
The Signpost
Advertisement

Collaborate on campus with co-curriculars

Gracie Stephenson, Editor
March 25, 2025
Categories:
Benjamin Zack
Weber State University students and community members attend the 2021 Block Party on Sept. 3, 2021.// Estudiantes de la Universidad de Weber State y miembros de la comunidad atienden la “Block Party” el 3 de September, 2021.

Clubs and student-run organizations are more than just extracurricular activities. From networking to fieldwork, they can enable student growth in ways that Weber State’s 225 certificate and degree programs cannot provide.

According to Heather Cimino, the assistant director for student involvement and leadership, three types of clubs are offered on campus: sponsored, affiliated and registered. A sponsored club is funded through the department, affiliated clubs include fraternities, sororities and sports while registered clubs encompass anything outside of the other two types.

Weber’s Department of Communication houses many sponsored clubs like Studio 76, Ogden Peaks and the Signpost.

Coby Crisler, the student executive content producer for Studio 76, feels that he has been given a head start as he looks for jobs post-graduation.

“I already feel like I have a step into the door of the working world of digital media. I already feel like I know the way the processes are going to work,” Crisler said. “And when I go to interview for a job in the future, I can comfortably say I’ve done all these things before.”

According to Eliza Fry, the marketing manager for the Goddard School of Business & Economics, there is a long list of clubs exclusively available to students with related majors. The Supply Chain Cats Club allows students to regularly tour local supply chain facilities to learn how they operate. The Weber Association of Marketing resides in the same department but is not limited exclusively to economics and business majors. Other organizations include Beta Alpha Psi, BITS club, Society of Human Resource Management and the Student Economics Association.

“They complete real marketing projects for businesses and Weber State entities, so they are getting real-world experience while networking with professionals and students alike,” Fry said.

The College of Engineering, Applied Science & Technology structures its organizations slightly differently, but it still prioritizes student experience.

Randy Hurd, the department’s associate dean, endorses the Miller Advanced Research and Solutions Center as one valuable resource to get experience.

“This center was created to try and solve problems that are important for industry but difficult for companies to tackle,” Hurd said. “Students can get jobs working at MARS, and this is probably one of the best things students can do to get realistic experience that mimics their future careers. These kinds of jobs are a half-step up from an internship, but not quite a full engineering job.”

The Jerry & Vickie Moyes College of Education offers the children’s school, providing hands-on experience training and working with kids.

Jonathan Hatch, a student studying secondary education, joined the Zoology Club for a year. Hatch wants to be a science teacher, so participating in that field without majoring in zoology was a crucial experience for him.

“It gave really awesome opportunities to build relationships and form networks, both with people who are going into education and with people who are going into science for their career,” Hatch said.

Although the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences doesn’t offer clubs that give direct field experience, they offer many registered clubs that allow students to find others with common interests. The clubs help students connect, giving them friendships inside and outside of the classroom.

Non-degree affiliated clubs are also available to students like the Hammock Club, the Chess Club and the Japan Club. Annika Naylor and Mizuho Koyanagi are both members of the Japan club and say their membership is a great way to network and forge friendships. Olivia Tobler of the Chemistry Club seconds this opinion, stating that her participation is building a good community of similarly passionate students.

If a student sees a need for a club that isn’t offered, Cimino says that starting a club is simple, as the infrastructure already exists on Weber’s website.

Leer en Español.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Above the Scroll
A new student orientation tour on May 2, 2019.// Un nuevo tour de orientación estudiantil el 2 de Mayo de 2019. // Un nuevo tour de orientación estudiantil el 2 de Mayo del 2019.
OPINIÓN: Mi experiencia regresando a la universidad
Waldo greets students visiting the Financial Aid and Scholarships office.
Scholarships in the shade: Where students can find more aid
A new student orientation tour on May 2, 2019.// Un nuevo tour de orientación estudiantil el 2 de Mayo de 2019. // Un nuevo tour de orientación estudiantil el 2 de Mayo del 2019.
OPINION: My experience returning to college
Not only food, there are also personal items here. // No solo comida, también hay elementos personales aquí.
Providing for campus with Weber Cares Pantry
Weber State University students and community members attend the 2021 Block Party on Sept. 3, 2021.// Estudiantes de la Universidad de Weber State y miembros de la comunidad atienden la "Block Party" el 3 de September, 2021.
Colaborando en el campus con los co-curriculares
Sports, Culture and News reporters and their editors discussing article ideas for future newspaper issues of The Signpost.// Reporteros de Deportes, Cultura, y noticias discutiendo sus ideas de articulos para futuras ediciones del periodo de The Signpost.
OPINIÓN: Sentándose en la sección de estudiantes de Weber State: Únete a la destrucción.
More in Campus Community
Wattis Business Building, which is home to the John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics. Photo taken July 2020.// El edificio de negocios de Wattis es hogar de la facultad de negocios y economía de John B. Goddard. Imagen tomada Julio de 2020.
Breaking down the various WSU colleges
Taylor Garlick as Malvolio locked in a cage during a scene in "Twelfth Night".
Pump up your portfolio with performing arts
An ASL teacher teaching a class of students American Sign Language.// Una profesora de ASL enseñando una clase de language de señas americano.
Otorgando recursos para los sordos en Weber State University
An ASL teacher teaching a class of students American Sign Language.// Una profesora de ASL enseñando una clase de language de señas americano.
Providing resources for the Deaf at Weber State University
Annie Taylor Dee and Thomas Dee in 1902.// Annie Taylor Dee y Thomas Dee en 1902.
The women who shaped Weber State
A small crowd jams to the Vaseline the Band concert. // Una pequeña multitud disfruta el concierto de Vaseline the Band.
Vaseline the Band plays “In the Fish Bowl”
More in Clubs/Organizations
Members of the student section dressed up for the basketball game.
OPINION: Sitting in Weber State’s student section: Join The Destruction
A vendor table set up at the Future Flyers event sells cheerleading bows and other cheerleading related items.// La mesa de los vendedores siendo armada en el evento de Future Flyers vende tazones y otros objectos relacionados con porrismo.
Looking at the next gen of cheer
Lauren Hoe (24) is about to hit a softball during a game against the University of Montana on April 16, 2022.
Batter up! WSU softball update
Posters inform students about running candidates for the 2025 WSUSA elections.
Catching up with the candidates: 2025 WSUSA presidential election
Center for Community Engaged Learning discussed funding with the Student Fee Committee. // Centro de educación concentrada de la comunidad discutiendo los fondos con el comité de fondos estudiantiles.
Where your student fees are going: Student Fee Recommendation Committee decisions
Weber State University Forward Andrew Alonzo (9) at the face-off against Utah State University.
Wildcat hockey to move on to Regionals after two-game weekend
About the Contributor
Gracie Stephenson
Gracie Stephenson, News Editor