Breaking down the various WSU colleges

A common point of confusion for students new to Weber State University is the fact that the school is divided into separate “colleges.” When a student is asked what college they attend, it could seem like the correct answer is “Weber State.” However, there are seven different colleges, or schools, on campus. These schools are divided into different areas of focus, such as arts and humanities, social sciences and health professions.

While Weber State is an open enrollment school, not all of the offered programs are. Students should check with an academic advisor to see if they need to make any special applications to their intended programs.

Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities



Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities encompasses communication, English language and literature, film studies, world languages and cultures, visual art and design and the school of performing arts, which encompasses dance, music and theater.

Students in this college typically spend most of their time in either Kimball Visual Arts Center, Elizabeth Hall or the Browning Center.

“At the Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities, we help you develop the skills to think critically, communicate effectively and solve problems creatively–skills that are valuable in any career, “ Brittany Rocha, marketing and public relations manager, said in a statement. “Studying the humanities deepens our understanding of the world, fosters empathy and helps us build meaningful connections across cultures and communities.”

The college also offers two masters programs in English and professional communication.

“Our programs empower you to express yourself and make an impact. With small class sizes, flexible course options and hands-on learning opportunities, you’ll find the support you need to succeed,” Rocha said.

John B. Goddard School of Business and Economics



Housed in the Wattis Business building, the Goddard School of Business and Economics covers accounting and taxation, business administration and marketing, economics, supply chain management and management information systems.

The college has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) since 2018, which is a global organization that helps strengthen business schools.

The college’s website lists 13 bachelor’s degrees, three graduate programs and many other associate’s, minors and certificate programs.

Jerry and Vickie Moyes College of Education



This college houses child and family studies, exercise and nutrition sciences, health, physical education and recreation and teacher education.

Students in this college primarily take classes in the Stromberg Complex, and–once finished with recent renovations–the McKay Education Building. A livestream of the building’s completion is currently offered on the website.

The college’s website lists three core themes: access, learning and community.

“In today’s changing world, one staple drives forward progress: educators,” the college’s website said.

The Jerry and Vickie Moyes College of Education is in the process of being restructured due to changes required by HB 265.

College of Science



One of the largest colleges on campus, the College of Science offers degrees in the following areas: botany and plant ecology, chemistry and biochemistry, earth and environmental sciences, mathematics, microbiology, physics and astronomy, and zoology.

This college’s primary buildings are Tracy Hall Science Center and Lind Lecture Hall.

“Our vision is to improve scientific and quantitative literacy, train the next generation of scientists and mathematicians, and increase human knowledge through pure and applied research,” the college’s website said. “We are committed to enhancing student success by offering exceptional instruction with personalized attention.

In addition to the associate’s and bachelor’s degree as well as the certificates and minors offered, the college also has an option to turn any of their degrees into a pre-medical professional path. While not a pre-medical major, this option allows preparation for further medical training.

College of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology



Often referred to as EAST, this college covers automotive technology, construction and building sciences, electrical and computer engineering, manufacturing and systems engineering, mechanical engineering, professional sales and the school of computing.

The Noorda Engineering, Applied Science and Technology Building and Engineering Technology Building are part of the college, as well as the Computer and Automotive Engineering Building on the Davis campus.

Associate’s, bachelor’s, certificates and master’s programs are offered through this college.

“The mission of the college is to serve the citizens of Northern Utah and the State of Utah by preparing students for employment upon graduation and ensuring that they are productive, accountable and responsible individuals able to function effectively in today’s workplace,” the college’s website said.

Dr. Ezekiel R. Dumke College of Health Professions



The college of health professions offers a wide array of training in medical fields: athletic training, dental hygiene, emergency healthcare, health administrative services, health sciences, medical laboratory sciences, nursing, physician assistant medicine, radiologic sciences, respiratory therapy and pre-medicine.

These programs are hosted in Marriot Allied Health at the top of campus.

“We are leaders in designing and offering a wide range of professional healthcare programs in remote areas throughout the United States,” the website said. “The college has received national recognition for its innovative and high-quality approaches in healthcare education, whether that education is delivered online, in-state, regionally, nationally or even internationally.”

This college is the only one on campus that currently offers doctorate degrees.

College of Social and Behavioral Sciences



The programs covered by this college include criminal justice, geography, environment and sustainability, history, political science and philosophy, psychological science, social work and gerontology and sociology and anthropology. This college also includes military science, the Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service and the Richard Richards Institute for Ethics.

Most of these programs are housed in Lindquist Hall.

Minors such as queer studies and women and gender studies are included in this college, as well as Weber State’s pre-law program.

“Students in our college acquire essential skills, knowledge and abilities to enact positive change in the world,” Dean Julie Rich said in a statement on the website. “The possibilities are infinite.”



