NOT CLICKBAIT – I actually like watching basketball

Breanna Hart, Reporter
March 21, 2024
Blaise+Threatt+%280%29+pushing+past+Montana+State+during+the+Big+Sky+tournament.+
Gallery41 Photos
Breanna Hart
Blaise Threatt (0) pushing past Montana State during the Big Sky tournament.

Once upon a time, when I was in high school, I was very passionate about photography. I loved taking photos. It was basically second nature to me and came very naturally. I took every single photography class that was offered, I got an internship at a local photography studio and I wanted to become a professional photographer after I graduated. 

Life had other plans.

It has now been five years since I graduated  high school and I haven’t picked up my camera for about four years. 

Every year the Big Sky basketball tournament takes place in Boise, Idaho, and every year The Signpost sends reporters and photographers to report on how our men’s and women’s basketball teams do. This year I asked if I could go and shadow the photographer who was going.

I had never taken sports pictures before, and it had been ages since I’d taken pictures of anything, so it took me a bit to feel comfortable and confident in myself. 

Once I got comfortable, though, it felt like home to be back behind the camera. 

Even though both our basketball teams got knocked out pretty early in the tournament, I learned a lot on this trip. I learned that I do enjoy watching basketball, I especially liked the high intensity and fast pace style of play. Anything is possible during a basketball game and the team who appears to be an underdog can rise above.

Sports photography is unlike any other type of photography I have done before. It’s fast paced and quick to catch; you have to be engaged in the game to get the important shots.  

I’ve always been a very creative person and I’ve used art, in any form, as an outlet, so to be taking pictures again felt so rewarding and natural.

I have no regrets with any of the changes I’ve made in my life or the path I have gone down. However, sometimes it’s nice to be able to get back to my roots and to connect with the things that bring me back to the core of who I am.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Breanna Hart, Asst. copy desk chief

