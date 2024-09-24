Fun fall festivities at the Harvest Moon Celebration

On Sept. 21, the 22nd annual Harvest Moon Celebration brought the Ogden community together for a full day of fall festivities on Historic 25th Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hosted by the Ogden Downtown Alliance, the celebration consisted of family-friendly games, live entertainment from musicians and cultural groups and local vendors selling food and apparel or accessories. It solidified its role as Northern Utah’s most anticipated — and free — annual event. It was a showcase of cultural heritage and artistic identity as the seasons change.

The day started with the NuHope Suicide Awareness Walk at the Ogden Amphitheater, hosted by McKay-Dee Hospital. This year’s festival included extended hours, a produce market, a beer garden of local brews for adults and artistic displays like pumpkins, tractors and curated photo stand-ins. Street performers included stilt walkers and a roaming magician.

Attendees participated in popular attractions, including an axe-throwing competition and a climbing wall. Kids, especially, had opportunities to create plaster fossil casting, wooden moon phases art and pumpkin crafts.

The Harvest Moon Celebration strengthens connections and the local economy by promoting local businesses, artists and organizations, bringing around an increasing 30,000 guests.