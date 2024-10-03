Vibrant fall scenery around WSU

Although it may seem hard to enjoy the fall season in its full effect as we continue facing the persistent summer temperatures, there’s still much to appreciate about the vibrant fall colors around scenic Weber State University as the colors begin to change around campus.

While the leaves are just starting to change here, Beus Pond Park is a great place near campus to observe the changing colors as the season progresses. There, you can also be around wildlife, including ducks and geese.

The Discovery Loop Trail, just behind Weber State, is a great trail for those wanting more of a hike. It also offers a scenic overlook of campus and the reds, oranges and golds seen in the mountains surrounding it.

As the summer heat hopefully leads the way to crisp autumn weather, vibrant fall scenery is still certainly visible and enjoyable for those eager for the fall vibes all around Weber State University.