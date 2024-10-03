The Student News Site of Weber State University

A glimpse at Artist Alley

Mindy Brown, Assistant Editor
October 3, 2024
Mindy Brown
Art by Kait on display at FanX 2024. @kawaiilo.ren on Instagram

When I heard that The Signpost had the opportunity to go to FanX Comic & Pop Culture Convention with Studio 76, I jumped at it. I am the Assistant Chief Copy Editor; my job doesn’t require me to go out for stories. However, I know a little bit about photography, and I own a camera, so I lent myself as a photographer for a day. Sept. 28 was the last day of the FanX convention, and I was assigned to photograph some of the artists and their work. I’ve always enjoyed taking photos, but I prefer the candid type of photography, so FanX was the perfect chance for me to play around. This is the first big collaboration with Studio 76 in our mission to work closer with the other Weber State University co-curriculars.

