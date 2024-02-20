The Student News Site of Weber State University

Donate to Weber’s food pantry

Gretel Monjar, Asst. Section Editor
February 20, 2024
Sara Staker
The food that has been donated to the Weber State University food pantry, lined up on shelves.

The Weber Cares Food Pantry is experiencing an urgent need for food and hygiene product donations.

The pantry aims to provide shelf-stable food and basic personal hygiene products to the students, staff and faculty of Weber State University who are in need. There is limited storage for fresh or refrigerated items.

A list of needed items can be found on Weber’s Center for Community Engaged Learning homepage.

“The pantry will take anything that’s a non-perishable item, with some exceptions,” Ruby Vejar, the AmeriCorps support and community partner specialist for CCEL, said.

The one item the pantry has plenty of is canned green beans.

“We have a heck ton of green beans,” Vejar said. “We don’t want green beans.”

Vejar advised potential donors to ask themselves if they would want to eat the food they are donating.

“If you don’t think you want it, then the college students most likely will not want it,” Vejar said.

The pantry is located in room 224 of the Stewart Library. It is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

The pantry is currently working with Sodexo, the company in charge of food services and catering on campus, and the WSU Food Recovery Network to have leftover food donated to the pantry.
About the Contributors
Gretel Monjar, Copy editor
Sara Staker, Asst. photography editor

