Student senate announces new Campus Climate website

On Nov. 13, Weber State University’s student senate discussed the LGBT Resource Center and the new Campus Climate website, where students can report and find information of on-campus incidents.

The meeting started with how the LGBT Resource Center celebrated Transgender Day of Remembrance. On Nov. 14, there was an Awareness Day session at 11:30 a.m. in the Shepherd Union game room. On Nov. 15, there was a documentary screening held in the same location, followed by a community dinner.

Jessica Oyler, vice president for Student Access and Success, announced the new Campus Climate website to address the recent incidents that took place on campus during the fall 2023 semester. Students will be able to report incidents on campus and track incidents that have occurred for updates, meaning the website will also act as a long-term archive of those incidents.

“Really, it provides information about what incident you’ve observed or anything else that you can share about it,” Oyler said. “It does provide an opportunity to be anonymous and to upload photos that you might have, and then that will go to the campus climate teams, then they will work to put incidents on the website and then communicate back out at that point.”

The Campus Climate Team is currently discussing how they will send out notifications of these incidents. Currently, students receive an announcement for incidents, moving forward, the website will be the new resource for students to find out more information about incidents.

Previous incidents such as the swastika found earlier this semester and the racist slurs graffitied on the stop sign are not currently included in the archive. However, after suggestions from the student senators, Oyler said they may include the incidents that occurred from the beginning of the fall semester.

Salayellece Neal, event chair for the NAACP student chapter at WSU, asked Oyler when students will get a public apology for the recent incidents on campus.

“All we really want is for somebody to just stand up and be like, ‘We’re sorry this is happening to you guys,’” Neal said.

Oyler said WSU is trying to have a place where the university can be more transparent about incidents on campus and how it can respond.

“I’m sorry that these things are happening,” Oyler said. “What we’re trying to do is move with action.”

Another issue community members and senators brought up was to change the name of the website so students do not confuse Campus Climate with climate change efforts.

The student senate then addressed providing resources for a fundraiser charity ball sponsored by Fraternity and Sorority Life that gives proceeds to the Christmas box house.

The student senate also approved a motion to fund $800 for a Veterans Appreciation and Nurses Appreciation soup luncheon at the Davis Campus. The funding will be provided by Veteran Student Senator Alex Healy from a previous fundraising event that occurred last week.