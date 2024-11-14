The Student News Site of Weber State University

The Signpost
WSU club community spirit

Hampus Ivarsson, Reporter
November 14, 2024
Hampus Ivarsson
People doing crafts at the Halloween mixer.

Weber State University’s Zoology Club hosted its Halloween event on Oct. 27. They were offering everything from pizza to bone jewelry to pumpkin painting.

Rose Chen, president of the Zoology club, was inspired to do this event by her love of Halloween coupled with her interest in bone jewelry.

“I wanted to do a bone jewelry craft event for a year now and thought Halloween would be the perfect timing,” Chen said.

The Zoology Club collaborated with other clubs to bring this event to a larger group of people. The Stewart Library even offered to host, giving attendees a bigger space to mingle.

“I also love it when a lot of clubs are involved,” Chen said. “I think I brought up the idea with Erich [Goeckeritz, administrative associate for the Stewart Library] during tea time about wanting to do a big event. He said the library would love to join and host the event. The science clubs do events together all the time, but Erich suggested more clubs being involved, like the Art [Guild].”

Many individuals aside from Chen shared similar feelings about being able to collaborate with other clubs.

“It was great to mix with folks that I see around Tracy Hall all the time and meet some cool people from the Art [Guild] which is a group I haven’t been able to interact with all that much,” Jinni Messenger, president of the Botany Club, said.

The event aimed to appeal to everyone, regardless of club membership, with the goal of helping students find a place on campus.

“When I first started at Weber, I was one of the students that just came for class and left immediately after, but since joining clubs on campus, I have met my people, and it has given me a sense of belonging and a WSU Wildcat pride I hadn’t experienced before,” Messenger said. “I just hope to help other students feel like they have a place here because they do; it is just about taking that risk and looking for your niche!”

The large turnout of the event spoke to its success.

“Well it was a most excellent evening, and it would not have been possible without Rose and Erich,” Messenger said. “I was very excited to participate and have our club members see what other great club options they have on campus.”

It was a celebration of Halloween, but also of the WSU on-campus experience and friendship between clubs. The individuals of each club worked together to create an experience that would not have been possible without collaboration.

