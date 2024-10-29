Police Blotter 10/28

Shower theft



On Oct. 15, a Weber State University police officer was dispatched to a theft call at Wildcat Village. Someone had taken a student’s shower supplies and clothes from the shower room. The complainant mentioned the incident happened five days prior and he has still not found any of his belongings.

The officer informed the complainant that the cameras would be looked over. WSU dispatch later notified the officer that the student recovered all of his belongings.

Drug call



On Oct. 17, a WSU officer responded to a report of marijuana odor at Wildcat Village. Upon contact with the suspected room, the officer was not able to detect any smell, but they were able to locate a bottle of alcohol. The bottle was confiscated and the students were warned not to bring it on the premises again.

Traffic stop



On Oct. 19, Weber State officers conducted a traffic stop. They found that the driver had a revoked license and an active warrant for arrest. Officers arrested the suspect, and the vehicle was impounded per state law. During an inventory of the vehicle, officers also discovered alcohol and tobacco. The driver was booked into jail on the warrant and cited for other offenses.

Suspicious person



On Oct. 20, WSU officers observed a suspicious person walking on campus during late hours when all buildings were closed. Officers were able to track the individual through cameras where they were seen going into bushes. After searching, officers found a campsite and diverted all potential charges. They were able to connect the individual with further proper resources.